Infosys plans campus in Indianapolis; to create thousands of new jobs

April 27, 2018 14:48 IST

The proposed campus will come up on around 125 acres, which the company will acquire from airport authorities, and would house as many as 3,000 employees.

Infosys has said it its largest campus outside of India is going to be in Indianapolis, US.

The company is already aggressively expanding its capacity in US while stepping up hiring to localise the workforce.

The proposed campus will come up on around 125 acres, which the company will acquire from airport authorities, and would house as many as 3,000 employees.

The announcement made in the presence of the US Vice President Mike Pence comes a year after the company announced that it would establish an innovation hub in Indianapolis.

Infosys, Pence said "brings new chapter in the life of the growing Indiana economy."

The development is a reflection of President Donald Trump's focus on job creation and making policies focused in this regard, he said.

Pence thanked Infosys for joining Trump's agenda on job creation.

Observing that this centre will deepen roots of Infosys in Indiana, its president Ravi Kumar said last year Infosys made an announcement of committing 2,000 American workers in Indiana.

This centre would add another 1,000 local American employees in Indiana.

Since last May, Infosys has hired 4,000 American workers out of the 10,000 it plans in the next few years.

"We have announced additional technology and innovation hubs in North Carolina, Connecticut and if one of its kind design hub in Rhode Island.

"We have announced educational partnerships with Perdue, North Carolina community college system, and we're continuing to bear on bridging the skills gap in the United States," Kumar said.

In March, the Bengaluru-based company launched a technology and innovation hub in Indianapolis, the capital city of the state of Indiana.

This was one of the four such centres the company is planning to run in the country.

For now, the hub operates out of OneAmerica Tower in the city where the company had leased 35,000 sq ft space.

Parts of the land, according to reports, were used by the Indianapolis International Airport before it was shut for relocation.

Till now, the only campus Infosys had planned to set up outside India was in Shanghai, China.

The work for a centre across 15 acres is currently on. Infosys’s Mysore 350-acre campus is the largest for the company, while its corporate headquarters in Bengaluru is housed on 81 acres.

With an increase in regulatory pressure, Indian IT outsourcing companies are fast increasing their local presence in the US.

Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro, Infosys and HCL Technologies have announced specific plans to hire local talent and set up innovation centres in the US.

During a recent analysts meet, Infosys had said that the company had started recruiting fresher talent from US universities and were planning to do so in other key markets like the UK.

“The one thing that we are closely focusing on is building talents closer to the clients,” Ravi Kumar S, president and deputy COO of Infosys said to the analysts last week.

“We already have announced the launching of four technology hubs in the US of which three will be operational this year. We will work with community colleges, local academic institutions as to hire local talents in these places.”

Infosys had earlier said that the company had added 2,500 US employees to its workforce in the past one year, and was planning to hire over 10,000 more over the next two years.

Additional inputs from PTI

Image used for representation purpose only

Photograph: Abhishek N Chinnappa/Reuters