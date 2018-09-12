Apple brings the phone in two sizes

Last updated on: September 13, 2018 00:11 IST

The new chip at the core of the iPhone XS is the A12 Bionic, produced using a 7 nano-meter process.

iPhone Xs features a 5.8-inch screen, while the new Max gets a huge 6.5-inch screen.

Both sport OLED display tech for incredibly colourful pictures and videos.

The phone is not only faster than ever-before, its massive display is perfect for watching movies, playing games and editing pictures.

Besides a richer sound experience, it also comes with improved Face ID.

It also sports a remarkable new dual camera system, 12 mega pixel camera, improved true-tone flash, 12 MP telephoto camera, 7 megapixel rear camera.

Besides, the iPhone XS has 30 minutes more battery than the iPhone X.

Apple continues to pitch the Apple Watch as a health tool and not just a sidekick for your iPhone.

Apple on Wednesday launched the Series 4 of the Watch at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California.

Speaking at the occasion Jeff Williams, chief operating officer of Apple, said, "It's amazing to think that the same Watch you wear every day can now take an ECG."

"I am pleased to say that we've received clearance from the FDA. The first of its kind to have the heart rate alerts," he added.

Now you can take an ECG anytime, anywhere. You open the app and put finger on the digital crown.

Built-in electrodes on the back and crown detect electrical impulses from your heartbeat and it will send them to S4 chip.

It takes 30 seconds, and then you get a heart rate analysis.

The Apple Watch Series 4 GPS will be available in 26 markets at launch.

The new Apple Watch’s crown dial now has haptic feedback that subtly clicks as you turn it, and the speaker has been upgraded and moved so that Siri’s responses, and speakerphone calls, are actually audible in noisy environments.

It can detect really low heart rate and also conduct an ECG.

It can determine a fall, generate an alert and send out an emergency call.

With the speaker behind, you will have better connectivity and sound.

With the larger screen, it will give you richer and vibrant displays.

Redesigned, revamped, it is just beautiful.

Photograph: Stephen Lam/Reuters