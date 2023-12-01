News
Nadal's comeback plan unveiled for Brisbane

Nadal's comeback plan unveiled for Brisbane

December 01, 2023 18:11 IST
Rafael Nadal

IMAGE: Rafael Nadal will return at the Brisbane International. Photograph: Pierre Albouy/Reuters

Former tennis world number one Rafael Nadal will return at the Brisbane International warm up event for the Australian Open in January, the Spaniard said on Friday.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion has not played a competitive match since bowing out in the second round of this year's Australian Open when hampered by a hip flexor problem.

"After a year away from competition, it's time to come back," Nadal said in a video posted to social media.

 

"It will be in Brisbane, the first week of January. I'll see you there."

Nadal has previously expressed a desire to play one more French Open and represent Spain at the Paris Olympics next year before retiring at the end of his 23rd season on the tour.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
