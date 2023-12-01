Nadal's comeback plan unveiled for Brisbane

IMAGE: Rafael Nadal will return at the Brisbane International. Photograph: Pierre Albouy/Reuters

Former tennis world number one Rafael Nadal will return at the Brisbane International warm up event for the Australian Open in January, the Spaniard said on Friday.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion has not played a competitive match since bowing out in the second round of this year's Australian Open when hampered by a hip flexor problem.

"After a year away from competition, it's time to come back," Nadal said in a video posted to social media.

"It will be in Brisbane, the first week of January. I'll see you there."

Nadal has previously expressed a desire to play one more French Open and represent Spain at the Paris Olympics next year before retiring at the end of his 23rd season on the tour.