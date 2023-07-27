Hockey PIX: Navneet hits brace as India eves rally to hold Spain

IMAGE: Navneet Kaur in action against Spain during the 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation - International Tournament in Barcelona on Thursday. Photograph: Hockey India

Navneet Kaur struck twice to help the Indian women's team register a come-from-behind 2-2 draw against hosts Spain in its second match of the 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation - International Tournament in Barcelona on Thursday.

Navneet was on target in the 14th and 29th minutes after Xantal Gine (13th) gave Spain the lead. The second goal for the home team was scored by Laia Vidosa (26th).



The first quarter began with Spain using the home advantage to put pressure on the Indian defence.



A long pass from a Spanish player allowed Marta Segu to penetrate inside the circle and go one-on-one against Savita. But, the Indian goalkeeper stood tall to avert the danger.



Late in the first quarter, Spain launched a counter-attack and Gine converted a goal to give hosts the lead.



But Navneet managed to make the most of a long pass inside the circle and equalised straightaway for India. With the scores levelled, both India and Spain started searching for a quick goal.



Deepika broke through Spain's defence to enter the circle and managed to get a shot away. The ball went just above the nets, giving the opposition a respite.

IMAGE: The Indian team with the Spanish players after the match. Photograph: Hockey India

With just a few minutes left in the quarter, Spain made the most of a penalty corner as Vidosa struck the ball into the nets following a save from the Indian goalkeeper Savita.



But Navneet again came to India's rescue and restored parity a minute from half time, showcasing her individual brilliance as she dribbled past the Spanish defence to sound the board.



The second half started with the Indians showcasing their intent straightaway to get the lead.



Vaishnavi Phalke dribbled past the Spain defence, causing them to commit an error and earning India a penalty corner but Spain goalkeeper Clara Perez thwarted the danger.



With Neha Goyal dominating mid-field, India maintained possession and kept pushing inside Spain's half. But Perez kept stopping the shots on target and managed to hold off India.



With 15 minutes left on the clock, India started displaying urgency to get the winner.



It was neck-and-neck fight between the two teams in the final quarter but both teams failed to score.



India will next play England in their third game of the tournament on Friday.

India men draw against Netherlands

IMAGE: India bounced back in fine style with a creditable draw against the Netherlands after losing their opening match to Spain. Photograph: Hockey India

The Indian men's hockey team played out a 1-1 draw against the Netherlands, who recently won the FIH Hockey Pro League 2022-23 title, in an intensely-fought match at the 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation - International Tournament in Barcelona.



India had lost to hosts Spain in their opening game, but they bounced back on Wednesday with an impressive performance.



In-form captain Harmanpreet Singh scored India's lone goal in the 12th minute, and Jasper Brinkman equalised for the Netherlands in the 40th.



Getting off the blocks in an attacking mode, India built on early momentum.



They created chances in the circle and eventually secured an early lead when the team earned a penalty corner.



Although it was the Dutch side that earned the first penalty corner of the match, the flick was dragged wide to the left of the post.



India, however, made no such error when they were awarded a penalty corner in the 12th minute. Harmanpreet was on song when he picked up a fine injection by his deputy Hardik Singh and ruthlessly struck it past the Dutch goalie. The 1-0 lead in the first quarter put India in command.



In the second quarter, both teams traded penalty corners but neither could find success with goalkeeper Krishan Pathak, who stepped in for P R Sreejesh, pulling off some brilliant saves.



India too kept the Dutch goalie Mauritis Visser busy as they earned back-to-back PCs but were unable to extend their lead.



Continuing to stay ahead with a slender lead at half time, India looked more confident in their pursuit while the Dutch continued to hunt for that elusive first goal.



The third quarter began with both teams winning a penalty corner each. Returning to the post, the experienced Sreejesh remained calm in his endeavour to keep the opponents from converting a penalty corner while Visser too remained as impressive, stopping India from scoring a second.



Finally, it was the experienced dragflicker Jasper Brinkman who broke the deadlock for the Dutch as he levelled scores with a splendid effort to convert the PC.



In the dying minutes of the third quarter, India produced an excellent counter-attack led by Harmanpreet. But he could not find the gap to penetrate the circle.



The fourth quarter remained tense with both teams pushing for a lead. Though they both created several chances, they could not convert.