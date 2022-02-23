News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Hamilton calls for 'non-biased' F1 stewards

Hamilton calls for 'non-biased' F1 stewards

February 23, 2022 20:51 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Lewis Hamilton

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Lewis Hamilton/Instagram

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton called on Formula One to bring in 'non-biased' race stewards, saying friendships between some of them and certain drivers had influenced their decision-making.

The Briton, who said he had lost faith in the sport's governance following the controversial safety car call in last year's Abu Dhabi finale that denied him an unprecedented eighth title, did not name any stewards or driver.

 

He also did not specify any incidents where a biased decision had gone against him.

"Race drivers, some are very, very good friends with certain individuals, some travel with certain individuals and tend to take a more keen liking to some of them," the 37-year-old told a news conference on the opening day of pre-season running in Barcelona on Wednesday.

"So I think (F1 should appoint) just people ... that have just no bias and (are) super central when it comes to making decisions," said the Briton, adding he would also like to see greater female representation among the stewards.

Formula One races are policed by a rotating panel of stewards whose responsibility it is to rule on incidents during the race, which includes the handing out of penalties.

The Abu Dhabi safety car restart was the result of a call taken by race director Michael Masi, who has been replaced as part of a wide-ranging overhaul of F1's refereeing process unveiled by newly-elected FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem last week.

The Emirati said Masi's role would now be split between the two alternating race directors while a VAR-style virtual race control room would be set up to support them.

But there have been numerous complaints about an inconsistency in how stewards have applied the rules, especially those governing wheel-to-wheel racing, which have grown louder with Hamilton's on-track battles against Red Bull rival Max Verstappen drawing so much scrutiny.

Hamilton's comments were in response to a question about whether the ambiguity surrounding the racing rules could be addressed by the new structure.

Hamilton's Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff called for professionalism in the stewards room.

"I don't think there is a conscious bias, to be honest," said the Austrian.

"There shouldn't be a lot of room to interpret the rules."

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner agreed, "You've got very complicated regulations that then leave room for interpretation.

"So what you need is clear rules which are then easier to police."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
F1 to hold three sprint races in 2022
F1 to hold three sprint races in 2022
F1 to make COVID vaccine mandatory for 2022 season
F1 to make COVID vaccine mandatory for 2022 season
It's official! Verstappen keeps title as Mercedes drop appeal
It's official! Verstappen keeps title as Mercedes drop appeal
Russia-Ukraine conflict: Sports stars voice concern
Russia-Ukraine conflict: Sports stars voice concern
Russia attacks Ukraine, explosions heard in Kyiv
Russia attacks Ukraine, explosions heard in Kyiv
Military op aimed at demilitarising Ukraine: Putin
Military op aimed at demilitarising Ukraine: Putin
Saddest moment of my tenure, says UN chief Guterres
Saddest moment of my tenure, says UN chief Guterres

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

F1 legend Lewis Hamilton knighted

F1 legend Lewis Hamilton knighted

F1: Mercedes, Ferrari unveil beasts for 2022 season

F1: Mercedes, Ferrari unveil beasts for 2022 season

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances