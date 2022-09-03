EPL PIX: VAR denies Everton winner in derby draw with Liverpool

IMAGES from the English Premier League matches played on Saturday.

IMAGE: Liverpool's Darwin Nunez heads at goal during their derby encounter against Everton at Goodison Park in Liverpool. Photograph: Jason Cairnduf/Reuters

Everton were denied a second-half winner following a lenghty VAR review in a feisty 0-0 draw with Merseyside rivals Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday.

Both sides hit the woodwork in the first half at Goodison Park, with Tom Davies denied by the upright for Everton, before Darwin Nunez and Luiz Diaz both saw efforts come out off the frame of the goal for the visitors.

The game opened up after the break, with Jordan Pickford forced into several fine stops in the home goal, while Neal Maupay, making his Everton debut after signing from Brighton & Hove Albion in midweek, should have scored from close range.

Then came the moment Everton fans had been waiting for after Conor Coady tapped home at the far post but with pandemonium ensuing at Goodison, the goal was ruled out for offside after a lengthy VAR review.

Both sides pressed for a winner, with Everton substitute Dwight McNeil's deflected shot almost catching Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson out and Mohamed Salah firing against the post in stoppage time, but the rivals had to settle for a point each.

The stalemate means Liverpool remain in fifth, six points behind leaders Arsenal ahead of their trip to Manchester United on Sunday, while Everton stay 14th, winless from their six matches so far.

Coming into the match after earning back-to-back home victories, Liverpool headed to a ground where they had not tasted defeat in the Premier League in 12 years on Saturday confident of further derby glory.

IMAGE: Liverpool's Darwin Nunez and Everton's Conor Coady battle for possession. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

But even with big-money close season signing Nunez back up front, Liverpool struggled to get going at Goodison.

When they did create an opening, Liverpool found England goalkeeper Pickford in inspired form, with his save to tip Nunez's effort onto the crossbar the pick of his first half stops.

Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp threw on a fourth attacker in Roberto Firmino for the second half, with Pickford forced into three saves in quick succession to deny the Brazilian.

The game opened up from there on in. Maupay should have broken the deadlock from close range, firing too close to Alisson, before the striker played a big part in what he thought was the opening goal in the 69th minute.

Coady thought he had timed his arrival at the back post to perfection for his first Everton goal, only to be judged offside in a tight call, much to the away fans' delight.

Just as they did in their dramatic midweek win over Newcastle United, Liverpool thought they had snatched it at the death, but Salah's first-time effort cannoned out off the upright once more, with the brilliant Pickford getting the faintest of touches to it.

The stalemate means Everton clashes with Liverpool has seen more goalless draws than any fixture in both English top-flight history (36) and Premier League history (12).