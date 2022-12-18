News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Clash of titans as Argentina take on France in World Cup final

Clash of titans as Argentina take on France in World Cup final

December 18, 2022 10:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: The last time these two teams met was at the 2018 World Cup where France beat Argentina 4-3 in the last 16. Photograph: Buda Mendes/Getty Images

After 63 matches, the World Cup in Qatar comes to a close on Sunday when reigning champions France take on Argentina in a showpiece final at Lusail Stadium with both teams looking to add a third star to their crest.

 

Croatia edged Morocco 2-1 in Saturday's third-place playoff, an entertaining affair that served as a curtain-raiser to the main event where France stand in the way of Lionel Messi and his last chance of glory.

IMAGE: Lionel Messi will play in his final World Cup match on Sunday. Photograph: Buda Mendes/Getty Images

In the France dugout, coach Didier Deschamps has already taken his place among the sport's greats - as a player and a coach - but can go one step further by becoming the first coach to win back-to-back titles in the post-World War II era.

The last time these two teams met was at the 2018 World Cup where France beat Argentina 4-3 in the last 16, an encounter that was arguably the most entertaining match of the tournament in Russia.

IMAGE: France striker Kylian Mbappe. Photograph: Buda Mendes/Getty Images

The final will also see a clash of generational stars when 35-year-old Messi, playing in his final World Cup match, faces his 23-year-old Paris St Germain team mate Kylian Mbappe.

Both players have scored five goals at the World Cup and could potentially leave Qatar with three trophies as they also vie for the Golden Boot for the top scorer as well as the Golden Ball for the tournament's best player.

 

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
France face ultimate test- keeping Messi at bay
France face ultimate test- keeping Messi at bay
In Messi's hometown, hope builds ahead of WC final
In Messi's hometown, hope builds ahead of WC final
Argentina vs France World Cup final: The key battles
Argentina vs France World Cup final: The key battles
PIX: Dominant India rout Bangladesh in first Test
PIX: Dominant India rout Bangladesh in first Test
PIX: Australia vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 2
PIX: Australia vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 2
Croatia proud of WC third place, expect bright future
Croatia proud of WC third place, expect bright future
'In 15 years an African team will win World Cup'
'In 15 years an African team will win World Cup'

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

More like this

Croatia proud of WC third place, expect bright future

Croatia proud of WC third place, expect bright future

'In 15 years an African team will win World Cup'

'In 15 years an African team will win World Cup'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances