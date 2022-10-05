News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Bayern to stay grounded despite consecutive wins

Bayern to stay grounded despite consecutive wins

October 05, 2022 20:08 IST
Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann celebrates with Serge Gnabry and Marcel Sabitzer

IMAGE: Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann, Serge Gnabry and Marcel Sabitzer celebrate their 5-0 win over Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League Photograph: Michaela Rehle/Reuters

Bayern Munich will not be spending too much time celebrating their consecutive wins in the Bundesliga and the Champions League, given that Borussia Dortmund await them Saturday.

The German champions beat Bayer Leverkusen 4-0 in the league last week and then fired five goals past Viktoria Plzen in Tuesday's Champions League win that kept them top of Group C.

 

Friday's win over Leverkusen ended their longest winless run of four games, in 20 years of the league and offered coach Julian Nagelsmann some respite.

"It was a dominant performance of the team against Plzen. But despite the extent of the victory, we should not overrate it." Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn said on social media.

While the Bavarians have won all three of their Champions League group matches so far, they have been far less convincing in the league, sitting in third place, two points behind leaders, Union Berlin and Freiburg.
Victory over league rivals Dortmund could put them back on top while also boosting their new-found confidence. Dortmund however, are also on 15 in fourth place and will be eyeing their chance to go top after the weekend matches.

"These were difficult weeks for us and our reaction has been good," said Bayern's Sadio Mane, who scored in both matches.

"Now we have to push this through until the end of the season."

After their trip to Dortmund, Bayern will again be on the road next week with their Champions League match at Plzen.

Source: REUTERS
