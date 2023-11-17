Meet the Pen Man of Odisha.
The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.
Also see: The hot air balloon safari at Pinjore.
The magic of the Chinar.
Videos chosen by you through your likes on iShare.
Why Is Rajinikanth Selling Tea In Kerala?
Location: Kochi
No, it's not any kind of filmi promotion.
In fact, it's not even the megastar.
But, given the resemblance, can you blame us for getting fooled?
The Pen Man From Odisha
Location: Bhubaneswar
Tushar Kanta Das was in Class 10 when he started to collect pens from his classmates.
Over the years, his collection has expanded to include gold-plated pens and even a diamond-studded one.
Guess how many pens he owns today?
This Will Break Your Heart!
Location: Kannur
His master died four months ago.
Since then, this dog has been waiting outside the Kannur District Hospital mortuary for his owner to return.
Wonder What The View From A Hot Air Balloon Looks Like?
Location: Pinjore
If you head to Pinjore in Haryana, this is what you will see.
The Magic Of The Chinar
Location: Srinagar
Kashmir is truly the postcard for seasons.
And 'tis the season of the glorious Chinar.
The Saffron Fields Bloom
Location: Pulwama
Lavender flowers dot the earth, protecting within their petals the precious red colour stamen that is saffron.
And this is the harvesting season.
The flowers have to be hand-picked; the stamens too are separated by hand.
Did you know that the saffron flower belongs to the crocus family?
Prestige magazine reports that 75,000 flowers are needed to make a pound (0.45 kg) of the spice.
And that Kashmiri saffron, considered to the world's finest, can sell for $1,500 (approximately Rs 125,000) per pound.
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com