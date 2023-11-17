IMAGE: Is that Rajinikanth selling tea in Kerala? Photograph: ANI

Meet the Pen Man of Odisha.

The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

Also see: The hot air balloon safari at Pinjore.

The magic of the Chinar.

Why Is Rajinikanth Selling Tea In Kerala?

Location: Kochi

No, it's not any kind of filmi promotion.

In fact, it's not even the megastar.

But, given the resemblance, can you blame us for getting fooled?

All Videos: ANI

The Pen Man From Odisha

Location: Bhubaneswar

Tushar Kanta Das was in Class 10 when he started to collect pens from his classmates.

Over the years, his collection has expanded to include gold-plated pens and even a diamond-studded one.

Guess how many pens he owns today?

This Will Break Your Heart!

Location: Kannur

His master died four months ago.

Since then, this dog has been waiting outside the Kannur District Hospital mortuary for his owner to return.

Wonder What The View From A Hot Air Balloon Looks Like?

Location: Pinjore

If you head to Pinjore in Haryana, this is what you will see.

The Magic Of The Chinar

Location: Srinagar

Kashmir is truly the postcard for seasons.

And 'tis the season of the glorious Chinar.

The Saffron Fields Bloom

Location: Pulwama

Lavender flowers dot the earth, protecting within their petals the precious red colour stamen that is saffron.

And this is the harvesting season.

The flowers have to be hand-picked; the stamens too are separated by hand.

Did you know that the saffron flower belongs to the crocus family?

Prestige magazine reports that 75,000 flowers are needed to make a pound (0.45 kg) of the spice.

And that Kashmiri saffron, considered to the world's finest, can sell for $1,500 (approximately Rs 125,000) per pound.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com