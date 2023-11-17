News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Why Is Rajinikanth Selling Tea In Kerala?

Why Is Rajinikanth Selling Tea In Kerala?

By SHAILAJANAND MISHRA
November 17, 2023 06:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Is that Rajinikanth selling tea in Kerala? Photograph: ANI

Meet the Pen Man of Odisha.

The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

Also see: The hot air balloon safari at Pinjore.

The magic of the Chinar.

Videos chosen by you through your likes on iShare.

 

Why Is Rajinikanth Selling Tea In Kerala?
Location: Kochi

No, it's not any kind of filmi promotion.

In fact, it's not even the megastar.

But, given the resemblance, can you blame us for getting fooled?

All Videos: ANI

 

 

The Pen Man From Odisha
Location: Bhubaneswar

Tushar Kanta Das was in Class 10 when he started to collect pens from his classmates.

Over the years, his collection has expanded to include gold-plated pens and even a diamond-studded one.

Guess how many pens he owns today?

 

This Will Break Your Heart!
Location: Kannur

His master died four months ago.

Since then, this dog has been waiting outside the Kannur District Hospital mortuary for his owner to return.

 

Wonder What The View From A Hot Air Balloon Looks Like?
Location: Pinjore

If you head to Pinjore in Haryana, this is what you will see.

 

The Magic Of The Chinar
Location: Srinagar

Kashmir is truly the postcard for seasons.

And 'tis the season of the glorious Chinar.

 

The Saffron Fields Bloom
Location: Pulwama

Lavender flowers dot the earth, protecting within their petals the precious red colour stamen that is saffron.

And this is the harvesting season.

The flowers have to be hand-picked; the stamens too are separated by hand.

Did you know that the saffron flower belongs to the crocus family?

Prestige magazine reports that 75,000 flowers are needed to make a pound (0.45 kg) of the spice.

And that Kashmiri saffron, considered to the world's finest, can sell for $1,500 (approximately Rs 125,000) per pound.

 

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SHAILAJANAND MISHRA
 
Print this article
The Rajinikanth Temple At Madurai
The Rajinikanth Temple At Madurai
My Maa's Diwalis in Uttarakhand
My Maa's Diwalis in Uttarakhand
A Bhinmal Diwali and Dal Ka Halwa
A Bhinmal Diwali and Dal Ka Halwa
Australia's Road To The World Cup Final
Australia's Road To The World Cup Final
Kashmir Turns Orange
Kashmir Turns Orange
What Brought About South Africa's Downfall
What Brought About South Africa's Downfall
Senas confront on eve of Thackeray's death anniv
Senas confront on eve of Thackeray's death anniv
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Sitapur Diwalis: Faith, Family & Khoya Makhana Sabji

Sitapur Diwalis: Faith, Family & Khoya Makhana Sabji

SEE: How To Make Beautiful Rangolis

SEE: How To Make Beautiful Rangolis

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances