Those Magnificent Women Riders

Those Magnificent Women Riders

By SHAILAJANAND MISHRA
Last updated on: March 25, 2024 13:02 IST
IMAGE: Sari-clad women ride their Bullet bikes across the streets of Nagpur. Photograph: ANI Photo

When an SDM goes undercover...

The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

Also see: The supercute cheetah cubs at Kuno.

The machine that treats brain tumours.

The book village in Kashmir.

Videos chosen by you through your likes on iShare.

 

Those Magnificent Women Riders
Location: Nagpur

And their equally magnificent machines.

All Videos: ANI

 

The Machine That Treats Brain Tumours
Location: New Delhi

The Apollo Hospital in Delhi unveiled ZAP-X, an innovative technology designed for the treatment of brain tumours in sessions lasting 30 minutes.

The technology, which is non-invasive, allows for a day-care procedure, enabling patients to return home post-treatment without the necessity of anaesthesia.

 

 

The Book Village In Kashmir
Location: Bandipora

Bandipora's Aragam village, nestled amid the scenic beauty of the Himalayas, has been designated as a book hub, with every household transforming into a mini library.

Here's how it happened.

 

Aww! How 'Purr-fect' Are These Cheetah Cubs
Location: Sheopur

The spotted Gamini -- who came all the way from South Africa to help rebuild India's cheetah population -- has given birth to five cubs at the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur.

Cheetahs were declared extinct in India in 1952. Until, under Project Cheetah, eight of these sleek animals were brought from Namibia and given a new home at Kuno. Subsequently, 12 cheetahs from South Africa were also translocated here.

 

 

When An SDM Goes Undercover...
Location: Firozabad

The last thing the government health centre at Firozabad expected was a 'veiled' visit from a sub-divisional magistrate.

Then, this happened.

 

SHAILAJANAND MISHRA
 
