He turns old tyres into art!

The Top Videos of the Week

IMAGE: Dabir Sheikh owns a puncture repair shop but is an artist at heart. Photograph: ANI

A garbage bank.

A home that's a greenhouse.

And a donkey milk farm.

These are just some of the videos in our weekly round-up, chosen by you, through your likes on iShare.

Turning old tyres into art

Location: Wardha

His real shop? He owns a puncture repair shop.

His real, real job? He takes scrap tyres and turns them into pieces of art.

Wardha-bases Dabir Sheikh says, "People started liking them so I kept making them.

"They help maintain cleanliness as well.

"I've made various designs, including a dragon and a turtle."

Greenhouse in the City

Location: Agra

What happens when you love plants so much that you want them all around you? When their well-being is more important than your own?

Chandrashekhar Sharma, who lives in Bhojipura colony, Shahganj, Agra, turned his home into a greenhouse.

With more than 1,000 plants belonging to 400 different species flourishing under his care, this retired bank officer has his work cut out of him.

And his plants love him right back.

Even when the outside temperature touch 40-45 degrees Celsius, the temperature within his home is almost four degrees lesser.

Pollution levels, too, are lower.

And what would such a house be called? Green House, of course.

Why we should thank this cop

Location: Udham Singh Nagar

An e-rickshaw in Kashipur, Uttarakhand, took a sharp left turn.

What happened next is both horrifying and awe-inspiring.

A 'garbage bank'!

Location: Virudhunagar

Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar is a shining example for the rest of India.

A group of young people here run a garbage bank that recycles waste.

They have also held over 130 awareness and educational sessions on waste management for students, teachers, homemakers and the general public.

Rajavalli, the convenor of the Garbage Bank, explains, "We started this two years ago after deciding there shouldn't be landfills and incineration.

"We also educate people about garbage management since it is terrible to see garbage strewn on the roads.

At the moment, the bank has 600 'clients' -- "families who segregate their garbage before giving it to us".

Would you drink donkey milk?

Location: Mangaluru

This software engineer believes everyone should.

Which is why he quit his job in the IT sector in 2020 and invested Rs 42 lakhs to set up a donkey milk farm in Mangaluru.

Srinivas Gowda says donkey milk has medicinal advantages and wants to make it available to everyone.

Presently, he has 20 donkeys at his farm.

"This is Karnataka's first donkey farming and training centre," says Gowda.

"We are planning to sell donkey milk, which has a lot of health advantages."

