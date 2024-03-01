Guess Their Ages Folks!

There's much talk in the United States about how the main contenders in November's presidential election are old and have dodgy memories.

But as The Wall Street Journal newspaper pointed out on Wednesday, the leaders of the most populous nations on earth are over 70.

We all know that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will turn 74 on September 17, but do you know how old these leaders are?

JOE BIDEN A. 79 B. 81 C. 80 B.

Joe Biden will turn 82 on November 20. If he wins the November 5 election, he will be the oldest American president to take office.

The USA is the third most populous country in the world with 339,996,563 people (as in 2023).



IMAGE: Joe Biden at Raleigh-Durham international airport in Cary, North Carolina, January 18, 2024. Photograph: Nathan Howard/Reuters XI JINPING A. 70 B. 71 C. 73 A.

The Chinese tyrant turned 70 on June 15 last year. Like Mao Zedong, China will be rid of him only when he dies since he has dismantled the two terms for a Chinese leader system set up by Deng Xiaoping.

China is the second most populous country on the planet with 1,425,671,352 people (as in 2023).



IMAGE: Xi Jinping in Beijing, December 20, 2023. Photograph: Sputnik/Dmitry Astakhov/Pool via Reuters VLADIMIR PUTIN A. 71 B. 74 C. 75 A. Putin was 47 when he became prime minister in 1999. He has ruled Russia either as president and prime minister, overseeing its transition from fledgling democracy to a neo-Stalinist dictatorship.

Russia is the world's ninth most populous nation with 216,422,446 people (as in 2023).



IMAGE: Vladimir Putin at the Russia Expo in Moscow, January 23, 2024. Photograph: Sputnik/Sergei Karpukhin/Pool/Reuters LULA A. 81 B. 80 C. 78 C.

Luiz Incio Lula da Silva or simply Lula was 58 when he was first elected Brazil's president in 2003. He served two terms till 2011 and was re-elected for a third term last year. Brazil is the most populous country in South America with 216,422,446 people (as in 2023).



IMAGE: Lula speaks at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (not pictured) at the Chancellery in Berlin, December 4, 2023. Photograph: Liesa Johannssen/Reuters SHEIKH HASINA A. 77 B. 71 C. 76 C.

Bangladesh's prime minister was born a month and a fortnight after the birth of East Pakistan.

Bangladesh has 172,954,319 people (as in 2023) and is the world's 8th most populated nation (as in 2023).



IMAGE: Sheikh Hasina speaks to foreign observers and journalists at the prime minister's residence in Dhaka, January 8, 2024. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters BOLA AHMED TINUBU A. 71 B. 75 C. 72 A.

Chief Tinubu was elected president of Nigeria last year. The most populous nation in Africa, Nigeria has 223,804,632 people and is the 6h most populous country on earth (as in 2023).



IMAGE: Bola Ahmed Tinubu arrives at a polling station to cast his ballot in Ikeja, Lagos, February 25, 2023. Photograph: James Oatway/Reuters SHEHBAZ SHARIF A. 73 B. 72 C. 70 B.

Pakistan's prime minister designate is a couple of years younger than his elder brother Nawaz Sharif.

Pakistan is the fifth most populated nation on earth with 240,485,658 people (as in 2023).



IMAGE: Shehbaz Sharif, during his first term as prime minister, addresses the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, September 23, 2022. Photograph: Caitlin Ochs/Reuters PRABOWO A. 73 B. 71 C. 72 C.

Indonesia is the most populous Muslim country on earth with 277,534,122 people (as in 2023), it ranks behind the US and ahead of Pakistan on the list of most populated nations.

Prabowo won this month's presidential election though the result has not been made official yet. He will succeed Joko Widodo, who is 62.



IMAGE: Prabowo Subianto with Vice President candidate Gibran Rakabuming Raka at an event to watch the results of the general election in Jakarta, February 14, 2024. Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters DONALD J TRUMP A. 75 B. 77 C. 79 B.

Trump believes he has the 2024 presidential election wrapped up. If he does, he will equal Joe Biden's record of the oldest president to be sworn in -- Biden was 78 on January 20, 2021; Trump will be the same age on January 20, 2025 if he is (hopefully not!) elected on November 5, 2024.



IMAGE: Donald J Trump at a Fox News town hall with Laura Ingraham in Greenville, South Carolina, February 20, 2024. Photograph: Sam Wolfe/Reuters

