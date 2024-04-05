Why Pakistanis said 'India Zindabad'.
Also see: Poonch's Tulip Garden blooms.
Kiara, Rasha woo Mumbai.
Ektaa Kapoor goes to Tirumala.
The Car That Almost Became A 'Helicopter'
Location: Ambedkar Nagar
Would you spend Rs 2.5 lakhs to make your car look like a helicopter?
Ishwar Deen, a sculptor who lives in Ambedkar Nagar's Khajuri Bazar, did.
Then, this happened.
The Tulips Are Back
Location: Poonch
As are those who love these beautiful flowers.
Ektaa Prays At Tirumala
Location: Tirupati
Showbiz czarina Ektaa Kapoor was accompanied by her close friend, actor Anita Hassanandani.
Stunning Rasha!
Location: Mumbai
Doesn't Raveena Tandon's daughter look absolutely gorgeous?
Kiara@Mumbai Airport
Location: Mumbai
The cameras absolutely love Mrs Malhotra.
Why These Pakistanis Said 'India Zindabad'
Location: Delhi
The Indian Navy, aboard the FV Al Kambar, took on nine pirates and rescued 23 Pakistani nationals.
When President, Prime Minister Met Advaniji
Location: New Delhi
The 96-year-old BJP veteran was conferred the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour.
