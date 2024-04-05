IMAGE: Ishwar Deen's 'helicopter' car. Photograph: ANI

The Car That Almost Became A 'Helicopter'

Location: Ambedkar Nagar

Would you spend Rs 2.5 lakhs to make your car look like a helicopter?

Ishwar Deen, a sculptor who lives in Ambedkar Nagar's Khajuri Bazar, did.

Then, this happened.

The Tulips Are Back

Location: Poonch

As are those who love these beautiful flowers.

Ektaa Prays At Tirumala

Location: Tirupati

Showbiz czarina Ektaa Kapoor was accompanied by her close friend, actor Anita Hassanandani.

Stunning Rasha!

Location: Mumbai

Doesn't Raveena Tandon's daughter look absolutely gorgeous?

Kiara@Mumbai Airport

Location: Mumbai

The cameras absolutely love Mrs Malhotra.

Why These Pakistanis Said 'India Zindabad'

Location: Delhi

The Indian Navy, aboard the FV Al Kambar, took on nine pirates and rescued 23 Pakistani nationals.

When President, Prime Minister Met Advaniji

Location: New Delhi

The 96-year-old BJP veteran was conferred the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour.

