Rediff.com  » News » Car That Almost Became A 'Helicopter'

Car That Almost Became A 'Helicopter'

By SHAILAJANAND MISHRA
April 05, 2024 06:23 IST
IMAGE: Ishwar Deen's 'helicopter' car. Photograph: ANI

Why Pakistanis said 'India Zindabad'.

The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

Also see: Poonch's Tulip Garden blooms.

Kiara, Rasha woo Mumbai.

Ektaa Kapoor goes to Tirumala.

Videos chosen by you through your likes on iShare.

 

The Car That Almost Became A 'Helicopter'
Location: Ambedkar Nagar

Would you spend Rs 2.5 lakhs to make your car look like a helicopter?

Ishwar Deen, a sculptor who lives in Ambedkar Nagar's Khajuri Bazar, did.

Then, this happened.

All Videos: ANI

 

The Tulips Are Back
Location: Poonch

As are those who love these beautiful flowers.

 

Ektaa Prays At Tirumala
Location: Tirupati

Showbiz czarina Ektaa Kapoor was accompanied by her close friend, actor Anita Hassanandani.

 

Stunning Rasha!
Location: Mumbai

Doesn't Raveena Tandon's daughter look absolutely gorgeous?

 

Kiara@Mumbai Airport
Location: Mumbai

The cameras absolutely love Mrs Malhotra.

 

Why These Pakistanis Said 'India Zindabad'
Location: Delhi

The Indian Navy, aboard the FV Al Kambar, took on nine pirates and rescued 23 Pakistani nationals.

 

When President, Prime Minister Met Advaniji
Location: New Delhi

The 96-year-old BJP veteran was conferred the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour.

 

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

SHAILAJANAND MISHRA
 
Class 9 Dropout Building Helicopters!
'Democracy is not a destination'
'Modi Fatigue Has Set In'
GT vs PBKS: Who Played The Best Knock?
'My opponents are like braying asses'
SC upholds BJP leader Navneet Rana's caste certificate
CAA is Modi's guarantee to provide citizenship: PM
Carnatic Music Goes From Raga To Rage

Carnatic Music Goes From Raga To Rage

'Whether You Win Or Lose In War...'

'Whether You Win Or Lose In War...'

