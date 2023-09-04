News
Voice of ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 countdown, dies

September 04, 2023 11:01 IST
ISRO scientist N Valarmathi, the voice behind the Indian Space and Research Organisation's rocket countdown launches including Chandrayaan-3 passed away on Saturday evening due to a heart attack in Chennai.

IMAGE: ISRO scientist N Valarmathi. Photograph: Kind courtesy @DrPVVenkitakri1/X

Dr PV Venkitakrishnan, a former director at ISRO condoled her demise on X (formerly Twitter) and said that Chadrayaan-3 was her final countdown announcement.

“The voice of Valarmathi Madam will not be there for the countdowns of future missions of ISRO from Sriharikotta. Chandrayan 3 was her final countdown announcement. An unexpected demise. Feel so sad. Pranams!" Dr Venkitakrishnan wrote on X.

Many social media users paid tribute to the late ISRO scientist.

 

“Very, very sad to hear this. We worked closely with her for our Vikram-S launch last year, for which she was the voice for the launch countdown," a user wrote on X.

Another user said, “Jai hind ....she will be remembered as her countdown ....finally ended and gave us shivshakti point at the moon."

“I noticed her absence during the #AdityaL1 launch. I thought she might be out of the office or something. But I didn't expect this sad news. I'll really miss her. Om Shanti," one user wrote. 

In a giant leap for its space programme, India's Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar south pole at 6.04 pm on August 23, propelling the country to an exclusive club of four and making it the first country to land on the uncharted surface.

AGENCIES
 
