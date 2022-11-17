Varanasi court dismisses Muslim plea against worship of Gyanvapi Shivling

A Varanasi court on Thursday decided to hear a plea seeking worship of a 'Shivling' claimed to have been found in the Gyanvapi mosque complex.

IMAGE: Security personnel outside Gyanvapi masjid complex, Varanasi. Photograph: PTI Photo

The Varanasi fast track court on Thursday dismissed the Anjuman Islamia Masjid committee's plea challenging the maintainability of a suit to hand over possession of the Gyanvapi Mosque premises to the Hindu side.

The court deferred the next hearing in the case to December 2.

The court was hearing the petition seeking worship rights to the 'Shivling' that the Hindu side claimed was found on the Gyanvapi mosque premises.

The Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sanstha had filed a separate petition in the fast track court of Varanasi after the Shivling was found. The petition was filed by Kiran Singh, wife of Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sanstha president Jitendra Singh Vishen and others.

The demands of the Hindu side include permission for the immediate beginning of prayer of the ‘Shiling’, handing over of the entire Gyanvapi complex to the Hindus, and banning the entry of Muslims inside the premises of the Gyanvapi complex.

"The Varanasi court dismissed the plea filed by the masjid committee challenging the maintainability of the suit in the Gyanvapi mosque case," said Anupam Dwivedi, advocate for the Hindu side.

The Muslim side is allowed to offer prayers in the premises till the matter is in court.

The Supreme Court on November 11 extended its earlier order to protect the area where the 'Shivling' was discovered at the Gyanvapi mosque complex during the court survey.

During the previous hearings in the Varanasi court, it had refused to allow a 'scientific investigation' of the purported 'Shivling'.

The Hindu side had demanded carbon dating of the structure they claimed to be a Shivling.

However, the Muslim side said that the structure found was a fountain. The Hindu side had then submitted an application in the Varanasi district court on September 22 seeking carbon dating of the object they claimed was a 'Shivling'.