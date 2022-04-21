News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Uttarakhand MLA vacates Champawat seat for CM Dhami

Uttarakhand MLA vacates Champawat seat for CM Dhami

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: April 21, 2022 12:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Kailash Chandra Gahtori resigned from the Champawat seat on Thursday, paving the way for Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to contest the assembly bypoll from there.

Gahtori submitted his resignation to Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri at her official residence in Yamuna colony, BJP sources said.

Pradesh BJP president Madan Kaushik, Cabinet ministers Chandan Ram Das, Saurabh Bahuguna and MLA Khajan Das were present when Gahtori handed over his resignation to the Speaker.

Soon after Gahtori quit, Khanduri said his resignation has been accepted.

 

After submitting his resignation to the Speaker, Gahtori visited the chief minister's residence.

Although the BJP won the recent Uttarakhand assembly elections, Dhami himself could not save his own Khatima seat losing it to Bhuvan Chandra Kapri of the Congress.

He needs to become a member of the state assembly within six months of being sworn in to continue as the chief minister.

Gahotri had offered to vacate his seat for Dhami soon after the latter was sworn in as chief minister.

"It will be an honour for me if the chief minister contests from Champawat", Gahtori had said earlier.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
U'khand CM keeps over 2 dozen depts for himself
U'khand CM keeps over 2 dozen depts for himself
Pushkar Singh Dhami sworn in as 11th Uttarakhand CM
Pushkar Singh Dhami sworn in as 11th Uttarakhand CM
Uniform civil code priority for Uttarakhand CM Dhami
Uniform civil code priority for Uttarakhand CM Dhami
'Ponting's last-minute pep talk worked wonders'
'Ponting's last-minute pep talk worked wonders'
Sabarmati ashram gifts BoJo Gandhi's unpublished work
Sabarmati ashram gifts BoJo Gandhi's unpublished work
Gatka on The Guru's 400th Anniversary
Gatka on The Guru's 400th Anniversary
Is Vicky Making Katrina Smile?
Is Vicky Making Katrina Smile?
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Pushkar Dhami's dilemma: Party won, CM lost

Pushkar Dhami's dilemma: Party won, CM lost

Why the BJP chose inexperienced Dhami in Uttarakhand

Why the BJP chose inexperienced Dhami in Uttarakhand

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances