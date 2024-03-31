News
Rediff.com  » News » Union minister's poll rally attacked in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Union minister's poll rally attacked in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
March 31, 2024 13:16 IST
Some people pelted stones and damaged several cars during an election rally in support of the Bharatiya Janata Party's Lok Sabha candidate and Union minister Sanjeev Balyan in Khatauli area of Muzaffarnagar district, the police said on Sunday.

IMAGE: Union minister Sanjeev Balyan (right) campaigns in Charthawal, Uttar Pradesh, March 28, 2024. Photograph: Courtesy Sanjeev Balyan on X

Balyan was addressing an election meeting when the cars parked in the vicinity were damaged.

 

Additional superintendent of police (city) Satyanarayan Prajapat said the election rally of Balyan was underway in Madhkarimpur village on Saturday night when some unruly elements threw stones at several vehicles, breaking their window panes.

The attackers also raised slogans, Prajapat said, adding that a search is on to nab the accused and additional police force has been deployed in the village.

The BJP's district unit president Sudhir Saini has condemned the incident and demanded strict action against those involved.

Balyan is contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Muzaffarnagar parliamentary constituency, voting for which will be held in the first phase on April 19.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
