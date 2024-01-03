News
Truth has prevailed, says Adani on SC verdict

Truth has prevailed, says Adani on SC verdict

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 03, 2024 13:05 IST
Billionaire Gautam Adani reacting to the Supreme Court judgment on allegations levelled by a US short-seller against his conglomerate, said on Wednesday that truth has prevailed and his group would continue to contribute to India's growth story.

Gautam Adani

Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that there was no ground to order an investigation by a SIT or CBI into allegations against the Adani group, and that capital market regulator SEBI must conclude its probe within three months.

"The Hon'ble Supreme Court's judgement shows that: Truth has prevailed. Satyameva Jayate," Adani said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. "I am grateful to those who stood by us."

"Our humble contribution to India's growth story will continue. Jai Hind," he said.

 

A three-judge bench of the top court, headed by the Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, asked Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to complete its pending investigation within three months and said no more probes were needed, potentially drawing an end to the year-long saga triggered by Hindenburg Research's scathing report against the apples-to-airport conglomerate.

Adani group has denied all allegations.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
