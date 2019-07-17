Truth and justice have prevailed: PM on ICJ verdict

July 17, 2019 22:25 IST

India on Wednesday hailed the verdict of the International Court of Justice in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders across the political spectrum calling it a victory of 'truth and justice'.

IMAGE: Supporters of Kulbhushan Jadhav celebrate after International Court of Justice's verdict, in Mumbai, on Wednesday. Photograph: Mitesh Bhuvad/PTI Photo

We welcome today's verdict. Truth and justice have prevailed. Congratulations to the ICJ for a verdict based on extensive study of facts. I am sure Kulbhushan Jadhav will get justice. Our Government will always work for the safety and welfare of every Indian.

-- Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The ICJ's verdict on Kulbhushan Jadhav is big victory for India. The ICJ directing Pakistan to grant consular access to Jadhav and asking them to review the conviction and the sentence is a welcome decision. It is also a big win for PM Narendra Modi's diplomatic initiative.

-- Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Spoke to Jadhav's family and applauded their courage. Satyameva Jayate.

-- S Jaishankar, external affairs minister

I wholeheartedly welcome the verdict of International Court of Justice in the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav. It is a great victory for India.

-- Sushma Swaraj, Bharatiya Janata Party leader

This is a day for happiness for India. We can consider this as the day of international justice. Out of sixteen judges, fifteen ruled in favour of Kulbhushan, so this is a big victory for India. Let us hope Kulbhushan returns to India soon. The way Prime Minister Narendra Modi has adopted international strategy, pressure on Pakistan has increased. We know Abhinandan was sent back from Pakistan in just 24 hours. We have succeeded in isolating Pakistan in the international community.

-- Vijay Rupani, Gujarat Chief Minister

Heartened by the Kulbhushan Verdict. At last justice has prevailed. All of India joins his family in their joy!

-- Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress general secretary

Every Indian's concern for safety & well being of Kulbhushan Jadav remains unaddressed! ICJ has authorised rogue Pakistan to -- 1. Review and reconsider Jadhav's case; 2. In a 'manner' and 'forum' of their choosing...Leaves Jadhav vulnerable to another miscarriage of justice.

-- Randeep Surjewala, Congress chief spokesperson

The ruling of the ICJ in the #KulbhushanJadhav case is a welcome development. Hope he is reunited with his family soon.

-- All India Trinamool Congress

We welcome the decision of the ICJ. We believe in winning the legal battle in future as well (and) he (Jadhav) will be released.

-- Nawab Malik, Nationalist Congress Party spokesperson