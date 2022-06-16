Dr Anthony Fauci tests Covid +ve

White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr Antony Fauci on Wednesday tested positive for COVID-19 on a rapid antigen test.

Dr Fauci, who is fully vaccinated and has been boosted twice, is currently experiencing mild symptoms. He will isolate and continue to work from his home, the National Institutes of Health press release stated.

Dr Fauci has not recently been in close contact with United States President Joe Biden or other senior US government officials.

Earlier, Dr Fauci had hinted that there may be the need for a fourth-dose boost in the US to battle the COVID-19 variant Omicron, adding that the booster could be based on age, as well as underlying conditions of the individual.

Half a million people around the world have died of COVID-19 since the omicron variant of the coronavirus was first detected in November, Dr Fauci said, terming it the 'full-blown pandemic phase' of the coronavirus crisis.