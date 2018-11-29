Photo of soldier hugging martyr's father wins hearts online

November 29, 2018 12:01 IST

This heart-wrenching image of the Indian Army saluting and consoling the father of martyred officer Lance Naik Nazir Ahmad Wani has touched the hearts of many on social media.

Lance Naik Wani was martyred on November 26 while fighting six terrorists in South Kashmir’s Shopian district. He was killed after he was hit by a volley of bullets when he stormed the target house.

To pay tribute to Wani, the Indian Army posted this image with the caption, “You are not alone, an Indian Army officer to father of a braveheart.”

The image has already garnered over 950 retweets and over 3,200 likes on Twitter.

Villagers bid a tearful farewell to Lance Naik Wani on Monday in his native village in Kulgam where a 21-gun salute was given.

Hundreds of villagers were present as the body was taken for burial. Nazir Ahmad Wani was a terrorist initially and became a counter-insurgent, a senior army officer accompanying the coffin was quoted as saying.

The villagers had started gathering at his home early Monday morning to mourn the death of the solider who began his career with the 162 battalion of Territorial Army in 2004. “He was a real braveheart and his enthusiastic participation in an anti-militancy operation had fetched him a Sena Medal in 2007 and again a bar to the Sena Medal this year on the eve of Independence Day,” the officer said.

Photograph: @ADGPI/Twitter