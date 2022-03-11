News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Terrorists gun down 3rd JK sarpanch this month

Terrorists gun down 3rd JK sarpanch this month

Source: PTI
March 11, 2022 23:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Terrorists shot dead a sarpanch in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

This is the third killing of a local elected representative by militants in Jammu and Kashmir this month.

One of the officials said, "At about 8:50 pm, terrorists fired upon Shabir Ahmad Mir near his residence in Adoura in south Kashmir's Kulgam district."

 

They said Mir was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Mir was an independent sarpanch.

The area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched to nab the attackers, the officials said.

The killing drew condemnations from political parties.

National Conference vice president and former chief minister Omar Abdullah said, "Shocked by the targeted killing of Sarpanch Shabir Ahmed Mir. Political workers get killed, we offer our condolences, life goes on and then the same thing happens again. There is a mind-numbing pattern to these killings & our reactions. Sadly nothing changes."

"I can only offer my condolences to Shabir's family & my prayers that he finds place in Jannat. I wish his death was the last one we would see but sadly that will not be," he added.

"Strongly condemn the killing of a sarpanch in Kulgam. May the killers rot in Hell,” Peoples Conference chief Sajad Lone said in a tweet.

The Peoples Conference said it was worrisome that public representatives were continuously being targeted to spread fear.

The National Conference expressed shock over the killing.

“Deeply saddened & shocked by the barbaric attack on Sarpanch Shabir Ah Mir in Audura, Kulgam in which he lost his life. We condemn in the most vigorous way this cowardly attack & express our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased. May Allah grant him a place in Jannat,” the party said on Twitter.

The BJP's Jammu and Kashmir spokesman Altaf Thakur termed the killing barbaric and a cowardice act.

"It is an attack on democracy and such attacks won't be tolerated,” he said.

Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari termed the attack dastardly and inhumane.

"Extremely saddened by this dastardly, inhumane attack on a Sarpanch in Kulgam. I unequivocally condemn this terror attack on a grassroots political worker. This is a second attack on a Panchayat representative in last two days in the Valley,” Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari wrote on Twitter.

On March 9, an independent sarpanch, Sameer Bhat, was shot dead by terrorists on the outskirts of Srinagar.

On March 2, terrorists shot dead an independent panchayat member, Mohammad Yaqub Dar, in the Srandoo area of Kulgam.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
BJP sarpanch, wife shot dead by terrorists in Anantnag
BJP sarpanch, wife shot dead by terrorists in Anantnag
1 killed, 14 injured in blast in J-K's Udhampur
1 killed, 14 injured in blast in J-K's Udhampur
Pak terrorist killed near Hazratbal shrine
Pak terrorist killed near Hazratbal shrine
ISL: Kerala edge Jamshedpur to take upper hand
ISL: Kerala edge Jamshedpur to take upper hand
Hot Springs focus of 15th round of India-China talks
Hot Springs focus of 15th round of India-China talks
Lakshya Sen marches into German Open semis
Lakshya Sen marches into German Open semis
'Nothing wrong in judges being pro-govt or anti-govt'
'Nothing wrong in judges being pro-govt or anti-govt'
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Sarpanch shot dead by terrorists on Srinagar outskirts

Sarpanch shot dead by terrorists on Srinagar outskirts

Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch killed by terrorists cremated

Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch killed by terrorists cremated

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances