10 Districts = 80% Of Cybercrime

By Sourabh Lele
October 04, 2023 09:23 IST
IMAGE: Kindly note the image -- a scene from the Netflix series Jamtara -- has been posted only for representational purposes
 

Online fraudsters are widely targeting Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions to dupe people and carry out unauthorised transactions, making it the most prevalent form of online financial fraud during 2020-2023, said a whitepaper on cybercrime trends.

It also revealed that the top 10 districts accounted for 80 per cent of the overall cybercrime in India.

The study, released by the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur-incubated Future Crime Research Foundation, revealed alarming trends -- especially pertaining to financial frauds -- in cybercrime across categories and subcategories along with hotspots and emerging centres.

The data is based on various platforms, including of the government such as the National Crime Records Bureau and the parliament, and insights shared by think-tanks.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Sourabh Lele
