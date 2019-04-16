Shatrughan Sinha's wife Poonam joins SP; gets Lucknow ticket

April 16, 2019 18:10 IST

IMAGE: Actor Poonam Sinha, wife of Congress leader and actor Shatrughan Sinha, joins the Samajwadi Party in the presence of party leader Dimple Yadav, in Lucknow, on Tuesday. Photograph: Twitter photo/PTI

Bollywood actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha's wife Poonam Sinha joined the Samajwadi Party in Lucknow on Tuesday.

'Poonam Sinha has joined the Samajwadi Party in the presence of SP leader Dimple Yadav in Lucknow,' the SP wrote on its official Twitter handle.

The party's Twitter handle also carried a picture showing Poonam Sinha joining the party in the presence of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav, an MP from Kannauj.

Sinha is fielded from the Lucknow seat against Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who is the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate, said party sources.

Singh filed his nomination from the Lucknow Lok Sabha seat on Tuesday.

When asked about her candidature from Lucknow, Poonam Sinha avoided direct reply saying, "Will tell you tomorrow."

However, SP leader Ravidas Mehrotra told ANI that Poonam would contest from Lucknow against Singh.

"Poonam Sinha ji will be the SP-BSP (Bahujan Samaj Party)-RLD (Rashtriya Lok Dal) candidate from Lucknow. She will file her nomination on April 18 and we appeal to the Congress not to field their candidate from here so that BJP can be defeated," Mehrotra said.

Poonam Sinha is likely to file nomination on April 18.

Lucknow is going to polls on May 6 along with a total of 51 constituencies across seven states in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha election.

With inputs from ANI