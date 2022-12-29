Cops hunt for Chinese woman in Bodh Gaya amid Dalai Lama's visit

A security alert was issued in Bodh Gaya in Bihar on Thursday amid the visit of the Dalai Lama with the police searching for a Chinese woman, an official said.

IMAGE: Police issues a sketch of the woman, identified as Song Xiaolan. Photograph: ANI

Police issued a sketch of the woman, identified as Song Xiaolan, besides sharing her passport and visa details with the press, he said.

However, it was not immediately clear why the police were looking for the woman.

Security has been beefed up around the Mahabodhi Temple Complex with the screening of devotees being intensified, the official said.

Addressing a gathering at Bodh Gaya, the Dalai Lama said he has no ill will against those who provoke anger in him.

"If you are a believer, you need to think of others. If you only think of yourself that is not what is expected of you, always work for those who are in need," he said.

"We are born human beings, and wherever I may be, I will continue to work for humanity," he added.