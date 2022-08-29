News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » SC rejects PIL seeking fresh probe into Rafale deal

SC rejects PIL seeking fresh probe into Rafale deal

Source: PTI
August 29, 2022 13:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a public interest litigation seeking a fresh probe into the deal between India and France for the procurement of 36 Rafale jets.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and S Ravindra Bhat considered lawyer ML Sharma's submission that a direction for issuing a letters rogatory to collect fresh evidence relating to the deal be issued.

 

He also referred to some media reports alleging that one billion Euros was paid by Dassault Aviation to a middleman to get the deal in its favour.

The bench refused to consider the fresh PIL.

Sharma then decided to withdraw the PIL.

On December 14, 2018, the apex court had dismissed a batch of PILs challenging the deal between India and France for the procurement of 36 Rafale jets, saying there was no occasion to "really doubt the decision making process" warranting setting aside of the contract.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
How Parrikar Broke the Rafale Logjam
How Parrikar Broke the Rafale Logjam
Decoding Rafale deal: From charges to counter-charges
Decoding Rafale deal: From charges to counter-charges
Cong, BJP spar as France begins probe into Rafale deal
Cong, BJP spar as France begins probe into Rafale deal
Fire at Britannia's Pantnagar plant; no casualties
Fire at Britannia's Pantnagar plant; no casualties
Congress needs medicines more than wishes: Azad
Congress needs medicines more than wishes: Azad
Did Liger Work At The Box Office?
Did Liger Work At The Box Office?
Too Cute To Resist! Tunisha's Style Tips
Too Cute To Resist! Tunisha's Style Tips
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

France begins judicial probe into Rafale deal

France begins judicial probe into Rafale deal

French expose claims 1.1mn euro kickback in Rafale deal

French expose claims 1.1mn euro kickback in Rafale deal

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances