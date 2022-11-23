News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » SC gets 4 special benches for criminal, tax, accident claims and land cases

SC gets 4 special benches for criminal, tax, accident claims and land cases

Source: PTI
November 23, 2022 15:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Four special benches will start functioning in the Supreme Court from next week to hear criminal appeals, direct and indirect tax and land acquisition matters and motor accident claim cases, Chief Justice of India Justice D Y Chandrachud said on Wednesday.

 

The CJI, who was sharing the bench with Justices Hima Kohli and J B Pardiwala, informed about the constitution of special benches at the outset of the proceedings in court number one when lawyers were queuing up for mentioning cases for urgent listing.

”From next week, there would be special benches for criminal appeals, direct and indirect tax matters, land acquisition matters and motor accidents claims tribunal matters," the CJI said.

When a lawyer mentioned a matter pertaining to land acquisition, he said, ”If I am not mistaken, Justice Surya Kant's Bench will be hearing the land acquisition matter."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Not getting lawyers for higher judicial services: SC
Not getting lawyers for higher judicial services: SC
CJI asks judiciary to treat district judges as equals
CJI asks judiciary to treat district judges as equals
Fresh cases to be listed automatically: CJI
Fresh cases to be listed automatically: CJI
Forest office vandalised on Assam-Meghalaya border
Forest office vandalised on Assam-Meghalaya border
Radhika Dreams Of Black Nights!
Radhika Dreams Of Black Nights!
When Warne the golfer upstaged the pros at Dunhill
When Warne the golfer upstaged the pros at Dunhill
Pretty Anshula's Glitzy Style
Pretty Anshula's Glitzy Style
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

CJI rules: SC benches to hear 10 bail pleas daily

CJI rules: SC benches to hear 10 bail pleas daily

Law can be an instrument of justice but...: CJI

Law can be an instrument of justice but...: CJI

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances