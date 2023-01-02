News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » SC finds no flaw with Modi govt's note ban

SC finds no flaw with Modi govt's note ban

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 02, 2023 11:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

By a majority verdict, the Supreme Court on Monday upheld the government's 2016 decision to demonetise the currency notes of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 denominations.

Photograph: Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters

A five-judge Constitution bench of the apex court, headed by Justice S A Nazeer, said the Centre's decision-making process could not have been flawed as there was consultation between the Reserve Bank of India and the Union government.

The court said the notification dated November 8, 2016, which announced the decision to scrap the high-value currency notes, cannot be said to be unreasonable and struck down on the ground of decision-making process.

 

The apex court said it is not relevant whether the objective behind the decision was achieved or not.

"The notification dated November 8, 2016 valid, satisfies test of proportionality," the bench, also comprising justices B R Gavai, A S Bopanna, V Ramasubramanian and B V Nagarathna, said.

Justice Nagarathna differed from the majority judgment on the point of the Centre's powers under section 26(2) of the RBI Act.

The top court's judgment came on a batch of 58 petitions challenging the demonetisation exercise announced by the Centre on November 8, 2016.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Demonetisation cost India Rs 10 lakh crore'
'Demonetisation cost India Rs 10 lakh crore'
'Demo didn't impact even 0.001% of black money'
'Demo didn't impact even 0.001% of black money'
The demonetisation 'demon' is in the details
The demonetisation 'demon' is in the details
Why NZ pacer Milne won't travel to India
Why NZ pacer Milne won't travel to India
10 Most Relevant Job Skills For 2023
10 Most Relevant Job Skills For 2023
Child killed in blast day after terror attack in Jammu
Child killed in blast day after terror attack in Jammu
India's G20 Presidency 'very big deal': Jaishankar
India's G20 Presidency 'very big deal': Jaishankar
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'Demonetisation was illegal'

'Demonetisation was illegal'

'Demonetisation was a destructive distraction'

'Demonetisation was a destructive distraction'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances