SC clubs all FIRs against Nupur Sharma, transfers to Delhi Police

SC clubs all FIRs against Nupur Sharma, transfers to Delhi Police

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: August 10, 2022 17:31 IST
The Supreme Court Wednesday directed clubbing and transfer of all FIRs lodged across the country against suspended Bharatiya Janata Party spokeswoman Nupur Sharma to Delhi Police in connection with her remark on the Prophet made during a TV debate show.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and J B Pardiwala also extended interim protection to Sharma till the probe is concluded by the Delhi police.

The top court allowed Sharma to move Delhi High Court for quashing of FIRs lodged over her remark and said all future FIRs would also be transferred to Delhi Police for investigation.

 

The apex said the FIRs will be probed by the Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations of the Delhi Police.

Sharma's remark on the Prophet during a TV debate had triggered protests across the country and drew sharp reactions from many Gulf countries.

The BJP subsequently suspended her from the party.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
