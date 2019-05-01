Sacked BSF jawan Tej Bahadur's nomination from Varanasi rejected

Last updated on: May 01, 2019 17:50 IST

Dismissed Border Security Force jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav's nomination as the Samajwadi Party candidate against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency was rejected on Wednesday, poll officials said.

Yadav was served notices on Tuesday by the Varanasi returning officer over "discrepancies" in the two sets of nomination papers submitted by him.

In the first set of papers on April 24, he had mentioned that he was dismissed from the Border Security Force.

On April 29 he submitted a second set of papers -- this time as the Samajwadi Party nominee for the Lok Sabha seat -- but did not give out this information.

He was also required to submit a no-objection certificate from the BSF, giving reasons for his dismissal.

Yadav accused the BJP of resorting to "dictatorial steps" to stop him from fighting elections.

"My nomination was rejected today even though I had furnished the NOC from BSF that was required by the RO," he claimed.

"I am a farmer's son and I was here to raise the voices of farmers and jawans," he told reporters.

His counsel Rajesh Gupta said, "We will approach the Supreme Court".