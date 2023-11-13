News
Rediff.com  » News » Rishi Sunak sacks Indian origin home secretary over Israel-Gaza article

By Aditi Khanna
November 13, 2023 15:16 IST
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday sacked his Indian-origin home secretary, Suella Braverman, days after days it emerged that a controversial newspaper article attacking the Metropolitan Police was published without clearance from her boss, according to reports coming out from Downing Street.

IMAGE: Suella Braverman and Rishi Sunak. Photograph: Reuters

The 43-year-old Goan-origin cabinet minister has repeatedly courted controversy in her senior UK cabinet role, most recently by accusing the Met Police of ”playing favourites” when tackling aggressive Israel-Gaza protests, in an article in The Times.

 

Sunak, the first Indian-origin British prime minister, had been under pressure from sections of his Conservative Party as well as faced attacks from the Opposition for allowing her to continue in her job after she went ahead with the article in a perceived breach of the ministerial code.

”Our brave police officers deserve the thanks of every decent citizen for their professionalism in the face of violence and aggression from protesters and counter-protesters in London yesterday. That multiple officers were injured doing their duty is an outrage,” Braverman said in a statement on Sunday evening following far-right violence during the protests over the weekend.

”The sick, inflammatory and, in some cases, clearly criminal chants, placards and paraphernalia openly on display at the march mark a new low. Antisemitism and other forms of racism together with the valorising of terrorism on such a scale is deeply troubling,” she said.

However, her intervention in support of the police may have come a little too late to save her job in the end.

Prime Minister Sunak is expected to carry out a cabinet reshuffle later today, the BBC reported.

Aditi Khanna in London
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
