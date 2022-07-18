News
Prez poll: Nirmala votes wearing PPE kit, Sunny Deol among absentees

Prez poll: Nirmala votes wearing PPE kit, Sunny Deol among absentees

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Last updated on: July 18, 2022 20:18 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party MPs Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dhotre were among those who missed casting their votes in the presidential poll on Monday.

IMAGE: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman casts her vote for the Presidential polls wearing a PPE kit, in Parliament on Monday. Photograph: ANI Photo

While actor-politician Deol is abroad for medical treatment, Dhotre is in the ICU.

Two MPs each from BJP and Shiv Sena, and one each from the Bahujan Samaj Party, the Congress, the Samajwadi Party and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen were among those who did not cast their votes during the election.

 

BSP leader Atul Singh who is in jail could not vote.

Shiv Sena leaders, Gajanan Kirtikar and Hemant Godse, also did not vote.

AIMIM leader Imtiyaz Jaleel also was among the eight who did not vote.

Senior leaders like Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman came in a PPE, while former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav came in wheelchairs to cast their votes.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
Ballots cast to elect new Prez as MLAs cross-vote
The Many Firsts Of Droupadi Murmu
Prez poll: Cong MLAs cross-vote in favour of Murmu
SC calls police FIRs against Zubair 'vicious cycle'
Prez poll: Several Oppn MLAs cross-vote for Murmu
Girls asked to remove innerwear at Kerala NEET centre
Pro-Shinde Sena MPs to form separate faction in LS
The War Against Coronavirus

Manmohan, Mulayam arrive in wheelchair to cast vote

'A tribal President will be a great showpiece'

