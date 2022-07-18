Prez poll: Nirmala votes wearing PPE kit, Sunny Deol among absentees

Bharatiya Janata Party MPs Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dhotre were among those who missed casting their votes in the presidential poll on Monday.

IMAGE: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman casts her vote for the Presidential polls wearing a PPE kit, in Parliament on Monday. Photograph: ANI Photo

While actor-politician Deol is abroad for medical treatment, Dhotre is in the ICU.

Two MPs each from BJP and Shiv Sena, and one each from the Bahujan Samaj Party, the Congress, the Samajwadi Party and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen were among those who did not cast their votes during the election.

BSP leader Atul Singh who is in jail could not vote.

Shiv Sena leaders, Gajanan Kirtikar and Hemant Godse, also did not vote.

AIMIM leader Imtiyaz Jaleel also was among the eight who did not vote.

Senior leaders like Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman came in a PPE, while former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav came in wheelchairs to cast their votes.