Rediff.com  » News » Pramod Sawant gets 2nd term as Goa CM

Pramod Sawant gets 2nd term as Goa CM

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 21, 2022 19:31 IST
Pramod Sawant was on Monday unanimously elected the leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party legislature party in Goa, paving the way for him to take over as the chief minister for a second term.

IMAGE: BJP central observers Narendra Singh Tomar congratulate Pramod Sawant. Photograph: @DrPramodPSawant/Twitter

Sawant's name for the top post was cleared at a meeting of the newly elected BJP MLAs and senior party leaders in Panaji in the evening.

The meeting was also attended by BJP central observers Narendra Singh Tomar and L Murugan, assembly poll in-charge Devendra Fadnavis and the party's state unit president, Sadanand Shet Tanavade.

"It has been decided that Dr Pramod Sawant would be the leader of the House," Tomar told reporters after the meeting.

 

Tomar said MLA Vishwajit Rane proposed Sawant's name as the leader of the BJP legislature party. His proposal was seconded by other MLAs, including Mauvin Godinho and Rohan Khaunte.

Tomar said Sawant's election was unanimous.

He said the party will now stake a claim to form the next government in Goa.

The BJP won 20 seats, just one short of majority in the 40-member assembly, in the February 14 polls.

It has received support from two MLAs of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party and three Independent legislators.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
