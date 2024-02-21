News
Posters depicting Rahul as Lord Krishna appear in Kanpur

Posters depicting Rahul as Lord Krishna appear in Kanpur

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
February 21, 2024 13:26 IST
Posters depicting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as Lord Krishna were pasted at some places in this Uttar Pradesh district on Wednesday, the day the Congress leader is expected to arrive in Kanpur with his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

IMAGE: Congress workers put up posters showing party leader Rahul Gandhi as 'Lord Krishna' and UP Congress chief Ajay Rai as 'Arjuna', before the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra reaches Kanpur on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI on X

In the posters, Gandhi is shown as Lord Krishna riding on a chariot while Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai is depicted as Arjun.

 

The posters were put up on the Mall Road, near the Cantonment, and the Ghantaghar area.

The posters have been put up by Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) member Sandeep Shukla.

Shukla, whose photograph is also displayed at the bottom of the posters, could not be reached for a comment.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, headed by Gandhi, is scheduled to reach Kanpur via Unnao on Wednesday.

Gandhi will address a public meeting in Kanpur.

The yatra started from the northeastern state of Manipur on January 14.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
