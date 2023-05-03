News
Plea in Delhi HC seeks recall of currency over Rs 100, curbing cash deals over Rs 10K

Source: PTI
May 03, 2023 17:45 IST
The Delhi high court on Wednesday asked the Centre and the Delhi government to present their stand on a plea seeking recall of all currency notes above Rs 100, restricting cash transactions above Rs 10,000 and linking assets worth more than Rs 50,000 with Aadhaar to check corruption.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: PTI Photo

The plea also wanted cash transactions to be restricted on purchase of air ticket, rail ticket, electricity bill, LPG bill, CNG bill, municipality bill and other such bills of Rs 10,000 and above, claiming it was a practical solution to curb corruption, generation of black money, money laundering, benami transactions and amassing disproportionate assets.

It also sought restricting cash transactions in goods and services purchased through online shopping platforms like Amazon and Flipkart.

 

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela asked the counsel for the central and Delhi governments to obtain instructions and listed the matter for further hearing in August.

However, no formal notice was issued on the petition.

Petitioner and advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay also sought direction to the Centre and states to take appropriate steps to restrict cash transactions in all industrial and domestic goods, products and services to the maximum retail price of Rs 10,000.

”Even after 75 years of the independence and 73 years after becoming a sovereign socialist secular democratic republic, none of the districts are free from bribery, black money, benami transactions, disproportionate assets, tax evasion, money laundering,” the petition said.

It said similarly, no district is free from the clutches of mafias like land mafia, drug-liquor mafia, mining mafia, transfer-posting mafia, betting mafia, tender mafia, hawala mafia, illegal immigration mafia, conversion mafia, superstition-black magic mafia and white-collar political mafia.

The plea said India cannot move forward without clean and transparent governance for which a corruption-free society is the basic requirement.

The petitioner suggested confiscating all black money, disproportionate assets and benami property and giving rigorous life imprisonment to "looters". 

Source: PTI
 
