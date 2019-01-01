World gives a spectacular welcome to 2019!

January 01, 2019 08:55 IST

Happy New Year!

Stunning fireworks displays welcomed the New Year across the world.

Take a look.

Schoolchildren hold balloons as they pose during celebrations to welcome the New Year at their school in Ahmedabad, India. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Fireworks explode over the Marina Bay in Singapore. Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

A man wears glasses shaped as the year 2019 as he attends a new year countdown event at Shibuya crossing in Tokyo, Japan. Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters



Fireworks explode near Petronas Twin Towers during New Year celebrations in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Photograph: Lai Seng Sin/Reuters

People watch as the Burj Khalifa is lit up during the New Year celebrations in Dubai, UAE. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

People watch as fireworks explode around the Selamat Datang Monument during New Year's Eve celebrations in Jakarta, Indonesia. Photograph: Willy Kurniawan/Reuters

Revellers enjoy during New Year celebrations in Moscow's Red Square, Russia. In Moscow, more than 1,000 ice rinks were opened for merrymakers. Photograph: Tatyana Makeyeva/Reuters

The Arc de Triomphe is lit during New Year's celebration in Paris, France. In Paris, a fireworks display and sound and light show under the theme "fraternity" played out on the Champs-Elysees. Photograph: Christian Hartmann/Reuters

Revellers take part in Edinburgh's Hogmanay celebrations, Edinburgh, Scotland. Photograph: Russell Cheyne/Reuters

Fireworks explode over the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany. Every year, hundreds of thousands of spectators gather for New Year's Eve festivities at the landmark Prussian monument. Photograph: Adam Berry/Getty Images

Fireworks explode over The London Eye and Elizabeth Tower near Parliament as thousands of revellers gather along the banks of the River Thames to ring in the New Year in London. Photograph: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images