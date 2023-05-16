News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » NCB gets custody of Pakistani national in 2500 kg drug seizure off Kerala

NCB gets custody of Pakistani national in 2500 kg drug seizure off Kerala

Source: PTI
May 16, 2023 21:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A court in Kochi granted the Narcotics Control Bureau 14-day custody of the Pakistani national arrested in connection with the seizure of over 2,500 kg of methamphetamine from a vessel in Indian waters off the port city.

The NCB informed the court that the accused was working for a Pakistani drug trafficker.

In a custody application filed by the agency on Monday evening, the NCB said the drug trafficker from Pakistan had offered Zubair Derakshshandeh, "good money" after the work was completed.

The actual commercial value of the contraband after its latest evaluation was close to Rs 25,000 crore.

 

The court after considering the contentions of the agency granted it 14 days custody of the accused.

"The net weight of methamphetamine came out to be 2,525.675 kg," the NCB said.

Initially valued at Rs 12,000 crore, the NCB had said that it was the largest seizure of methamphetamine in the country so far.

The agency claimed that the latest consignment of over 2,500 kg of methamphetamine was meant for India, Sri Lanka and Maldives from Afghanistan.

The drug cache had started on a "mother ship" -- a large vessel that distributes narcotics to various boats during its journey --  from the Makran coast around Pakistan and Iran.

As many as 132 sacks of suspected methamphetamine, the intercepted boat and some other items salvaged from the ship along with the Pakistani national were brought to Mattancherry Wharf and handed over by the Navy to the NCB, it said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Boom in drug seizures in last 5 years, says NCB chief
Boom in drug seizures in last 5 years, says NCB chief
Gujarat saw drug seizures worth Rs 5300cr in 18 months
Gujarat saw drug seizures worth Rs 5300cr in 18 months
120 kg of heroin worth Rs 600 cr seized in Gujarat
120 kg of heroin worth Rs 600 cr seized in Gujarat
IPL PHOTOS: LSG vs MI
IPL PHOTOS: LSG vs MI
Pak handler of DRDO scientist contacted IAF corporal
Pak handler of DRDO scientist contacted IAF corporal
Delhi school gets bomb threat mail, triggers panic
Delhi school gets bomb threat mail, triggers panic
WC: Jyothi slips to sixth place; Koreans dominate
WC: Jyothi slips to sixth place; Koreans dominate
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

2500-kg drug seizure: Court sends Pak national to jail

2500-kg drug seizure: Court sends Pak national to jail

Police seize Rs 362 cr worth of heroin near Mumbai

Police seize Rs 362 cr worth of heroin near Mumbai

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances