News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 'My dream to see...': Sonia announces 6 guarantees for T'gana

'My dream to see...': Sonia announces 6 guarantees for T'gana

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 17, 2023 20:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Sunday said it is her dream to see the party's government in Telangana that will work for all sections of society, and appealed to people to support the Congress.

IMAGE: Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi at a rally in Tukkuguda near in Hyderabad. Photograph: @INCIndia/X

Addressing a rally in Tukkuguda near in Hyderabad, Gandhi said that "we are announcing six guarantees and we are committed to fulfil each one of them".

"Under Mahalakshmi, Rs 2,500 per month financial assistance will be given to women in Telangana, gas cylinders at Rs 500, and free travel for women in buses across the state," she said explaining some of the guarantees.

 

"I along with my colleagues had the opportunity to be a part of the birth of this great state, Telangana. Now, it is our duty to elevate the state to new heights," Gandhi said.

"It is my dream to see a Congress government in Telangana that will work for all sections of the society. Are you going to support us," she said at the rally.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
K'taka: Cong freebies may cost exchequer Rs 50K cr
K'taka: Cong freebies may cost exchequer Rs 50K cr
Congress 2nd thoughts over K'taka poll guarantees?
Congress 2nd thoughts over K'taka poll guarantees?
'Modi has lost the charm he had'
'Modi has lost the charm he had'
Siraj takes 6 as India destroy SL to win 8th Asia Cup
Siraj takes 6 as India destroy SL to win 8th Asia Cup
Siraj donates prize money to Sri Lankan groundstaff
Siraj donates prize money to Sri Lankan groundstaff
This will be cherished for a very long time: Rohit
This will be cherished for a very long time: Rohit
UP: Bike runs over girl after 2 men pull her dupatta
UP: Bike runs over girl after 2 men pull her dupatta
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Behind the sweep: What worked for Cong in Karnataka

Behind the sweep: What worked for Cong in Karnataka

No free for all schemes: Kharge Jr on 5 guarantees

No free for all schemes: Kharge Jr on 5 guarantees

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances