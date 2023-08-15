News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Monsoon rains widen cracks in Joshimath, 5 families shifted to relief camps

Monsoon rains widen cracks in Joshimath, 5 families shifted to relief camps

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
August 15, 2023 01:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Widening cracks in subsidence-hit Joshimath during the monsoon prompted authorities to shift five families to relief camps.

IMAGE: Dismantle work of a hotel is underway as cracks have been noticed in the area due to land subsidence, in Joshimath, February 10, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Admitting that land-subsidence in areas declared unsafe earlier this year seems to have been aggravated during the monsoon, Chamoli's disaster management officer NK Joshi said five families were shifted from Sunil ward to relief camps two days ago.

 

In January, land subsidence around Joshimath led to hundreds of residents fleeing their homes, which had developed cracks, and taking refuge in hotels, rest houses and at homes of relatives and friends.

Now, the recent heavy rain has sparked panic among the disaster-hit families of Joshimath.

The residents of Singhdhar, Gandhinagar and Sunil wards are worried the most due to the rain as subsidence is increasing in these areas that were earlier declared unsafe.

Information about the subsidence from the affected area of Sunil ward was received three days ago, following which five families were brought to the relief camp as a precautionary measure, Joshi said.

The retaining wall of an alternative road to Badrinath via the Narsingh temple also caved in about 10 days ago.

The subsidence is also aggravating from JP Colony in Marwari to Singhdhar ward, which suffered the maximum damage earlier this year.

Pratap Singh Chauhan, a former gram panchayat head who lives in the same area, said the pedestrian road between the Singhdhar ward's primary school and the Narsingh temple is almost completely in a state of collapse.

The size of the cracks above and below the road is gradually getting wider. It is the same area for which ISRO in January released a satellite image that was later withdrawn, Chauhan said.

A town of over 20,000 people in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, Joshimath -- the gateway to Himalayan pilgrimage sites -- stands at a height of over 6,150 feet.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Locals fear as crack appears near house in Joshimath
Locals fear as crack appears near house in Joshimath
'Much Bigger Disaster Looming Ahead In Joshimath'
'Much Bigger Disaster Looming Ahead In Joshimath'
'Only time will tell if we can save Joshimath'
'Only time will tell if we can save Joshimath'
CM Shinde visits Maharashtra hospital as 3 more die
CM Shinde visits Maharashtra hospital as 3 more die
SC wants stronger regulatory system for TV channels
SC wants stronger regulatory system for TV channels
Olympian wrestler Bisla banned for whereabouts failure
Olympian wrestler Bisla banned for whereabouts failure
Champs Bengaluru FC held in Durand Cup opener
Champs Bengaluru FC held in Durand Cup opener
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'Joshimath can't be saved. It's too late'

'Joshimath can't be saved. It's too late'

'Fear continues across Joshimath'

'Fear continues across Joshimath'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances