News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Modi to hold summit meets in Germany, Denmark, France from May 2-4

Modi to hold summit meets in Germany, Denmark, France from May 2-4

Source: PTI
April 27, 2022 17:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a three-day visit to Germany, Denmark and France from May 2 to 4 to further expand bilateral ties in diverse areas.

Photograph: Mohammad Ismail/Reuters

It will be his first visit abroad this year, the ministry of external affairs said on Wednesday while announcing the trip.

Modi will first travel to Germany and then visit Denmark.

On his return journey on May 4, the prime minister will briefly stop over in Paris and meet French President Emmanuel Macron, who was re-elected to the top post on Monday.

 

"In Berlin, the prime minister will hold bilateral talks with Olaf Scholz, federal chancellor of Germany, and the two leaders will co-chair the sixth edition of the India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC)," the MEA said.

The biennial IGC is a unique dialogue format that also sees the participation of several ministers from both sides.

It will be Modi's first IGC with Chancellor Scholz.

"During his visit, the prime minister and Chancellor Scholz would also jointly address a business event. The prime minister will address and interact with the Indian community in Germany," the MEA said.

In 2021, India and Germany commemorated 70 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations and the two countries have been strategic partners since 2000.

"This visit will be an opportunity to enhance and intensify cooperation in a broad range of areas and for the two governments to exchange views on regional and global matters of mutual interest," the MEA said.

From Germany, Modi will travel to Copenhagen at the invitation of the Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. He will also participate in the second India-Nordic summit being hosted by Denmark.

The MEA said the bilateral component of the visit will include talks with Frederiksen as well as an audience with Queen Margrethe II.

"The green strategic partnership was the first of its kind arrangement between India and Denmark. The visit would provide both sides an opportunity to review its progress, as well as examine ways to further expand our multifaceted cooperation," the MEA said.

"During the visit, Prime Minister will attend an India-Denmark Business Forum and also address members of the Indian diaspora," it said.

At the India-Nordic summit, Modi will also interact with other Nordic leaders including Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir of Iceland, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store of Norway, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson of Sweden and Prime Minister Sanna Marin of Finland.

The MEA said the summit will focus on subjects like post-pandemic economic recovery, climate change, innovation and technology, renewable energy, the evolving global security scenario and India-Nordic cooperation in the Arctic region.

"On his return journey on May 4, the prime minister will briefly stop over in Paris and meet Emmanuel Macron, president of France," the MEA said.

"India and France are celebrating 75 years of their diplomatic relations this year and the meeting between the two leaders will set a more ambitious agenda of the strategic partnership," it said. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'In contact with India, others to mediate in Ukraine'
'In contact with India, others to mediate in Ukraine'
Wang Yi likely to meet Jaishankar, Doval on Friday
Wang Yi likely to meet Jaishankar, Doval on Friday
Modi-Morrison stress on end to Ukraine hostilities
Modi-Morrison stress on end to Ukraine hostilities
Beautiful, Magical, Goa
Beautiful, Magical, Goa
'Broke a few remotes while watching the previous game'
'Broke a few remotes while watching the previous game'
Did Kajol like Runway 34?
Did Kajol like Runway 34?
MHA compiles data of over 10 lakh sexual offenders
MHA compiles data of over 10 lakh sexual offenders
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

UK agrees to support India's defence manufacturing

UK agrees to support India's defence manufacturing

Ukraine war worrisome, hope for peace: Modi to Biden

Ukraine war worrisome, hope for peace: Modi to Biden

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances