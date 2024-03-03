News
Modi donates Rs 2,000 to BJP ahead of LS polls

Modi donates Rs 2,000 to BJP ahead of LS polls

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 03, 2024 18:31 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday contributed Rs 2,000 to the Bharatiya Janata Party's campaign to strengthen efforts to build a "Viksit Bharat".

IMAGE: PM Modi shares on X a screenshot of the receipt of his contribution. Photograph: @narendramodi/X

He contributed Rs 2,000 to the party fund and urged people to be a part of the "Donation For Nation Building".

Modi also shared on X a screenshot of the receipt of his contribution.

 

In his post on X, Modi said, "I am happy to contribute to @BJP4India and strengthen our efforts to build a Viksit Bharat."

"I also urge everyone to be a part of #DonationForNationBuilding through the NaMoApp!" he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
