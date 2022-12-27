Mehbooba to join Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir, Farooq likely to attend

People's Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday said she will be joining the Kashmir leg of the "Bharat Jodo Yatra" spearheaded by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

IMAGE: People's Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti addresses at the one-day PDP Youth Convention, in Srinagar, December 27, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

"I've been formally invited to join @RahulGandhi ji for his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir today. Salute his indomitable courage and I believe it is my duty to stand with someone who has the courage to challenge fascist forces. Will be joining him in his march towards a better India," the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said in a tweet.

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah is also expected to take part in the yatra when it enters Jammu and Kashmir.