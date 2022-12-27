News
Rediff.com  » News » Mehbooba to join Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir, Farooq likely to attend

Mehbooba to join Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir, Farooq likely to attend

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
December 27, 2022 23:20 IST
People's Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday said she will be joining the Kashmir leg of the "Bharat Jodo Yatra" spearheaded by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

IMAGE: People's Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti addresses at the one-day PDP Youth Convention, in Srinagar, December 27, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

"I've been formally invited to join @RahulGandhi ji for his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir today. Salute his indomitable courage and I believe it is my duty to stand with someone who has the courage to challenge fascist forces. Will be joining him in his march towards a better India," the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said in a tweet.

 

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah is also expected to take part in the yatra when it enters Jammu and Kashmir.

