News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » LS poll: Lalu's 2 daughters among 22 RJD candidates

LS poll: Lalu's 2 daughters among 22 RJD candidates

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 10, 2024 09:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Rashtriya Janata Dal has formally announced its candidates for all but one of the 23 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, where the party is contesting as a constituent of the opposition 'Mahagathbandhan'.

IMAGE: RJD leader Lalu Yadav's daughters Rohini Acharya and Misa Bharti. Photograph: ANI Photo

Party president Lalu Prasad's daughters -- Rohini Acharya and Misa Bharti -- are among the RJD nominees.

According to a release issued by RJD state president Jagdanand Singh late on Tuesday, Acharya will contest from Saran, a seat her father had won many times.

Prasad represented the seat until his disqualification in 2013 when he was convicted in a fodder scam.

Bharti, his eldest daughter who is enjoying her second term in the Rajya Sabha, will try her luck in the Patliputra Lok Sabha constituency.

 

A party functionary said a candidate is yet to be announced for Siwan, where the RJD had for years been fielding the late Mohd Shahubuddin.

As per the seat-sharing arrangement among partners of the ‘Mahagathbandhan', the RJD has kept 26 of Bihar's 40 Lok Sabha seats, leaving nine for Congress and five for the Left parties.

The RJD, last week, struck a deal with former Bihar minister Mukesh Sahni, whose Vikashsheel Insaan Party has been given three seats from its quota.

Sudhakar Singh got the RJD ticket from the Buxar Lok Sabha seat, while Ali Asharaf Fatmi will contest from Madhubani and Surendra Prasad from Jehanabad.

Other RJD candidates include Kumar Sarvjeet (Gaya), Shrawan Kumar Kushwaha (Nawada), Bima Bharti (Purnea) and Archana Ravidass (Jamui). All the four have already filed their nominations.

The party also nominated Jai Prakash Yadava from Banka, Lalit Yadav from Darbhanga and Chandrahas Chaupal from Supaul.
Alok Kumar Mehta will contest on an RJD ticket from Ujiyarpur, Arjun Ai from Sitamarhi, Deepak Yadav from Valmikinagar, Ritu Jaiswal from Seohar and Kumar Chandradeep from Madhepura.

The Lok Sabha elections to 40 seats in Bihar will be held in seven phases between April 19 and June 1.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'We'll damage NDA in all 40 seats'
'We'll damage NDA in all 40 seats'
'Congress Backing Lalu Irked Nitish Most'
'Congress Backing Lalu Irked Nitish Most'
Did Nitish Get Scared Of 'Modi Magic'?
Did Nitish Get Scared Of 'Modi Magic'?
'Why Are We Being Made To Suffer?'
'Why Are We Being Made To Suffer?'
The Most Important Contest In Kerala
The Most Important Contest In Kerala
Is Intermittent Fasting Healthy?
Is Intermittent Fasting Healthy?
'Trading options: Which ITR to file?'
'Trading options: Which ITR to file?'
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

RJD to contest 26 LS seats, ally Cong 9 in Bihar

RJD to contest 26 LS seats, ally Cong 9 in Bihar

NDA will win 'more than 4000 seats': Nitish's faux pas

NDA will win 'more than 4000 seats': Nitish's faux pas

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances