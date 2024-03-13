Khattar resigns as MLA, may contest Lok Sabha polls

Amid speculation that he may contest the Lok Sabha polls from Karnal, former Haryana chief minister M L Khattar on Wednesday announced he was resigning as a member of the state assembly.

IMAGE: Manohar Lal Khattar. Photograph: ANI Photo

Khattar, who represented the Karnal seat, said newly appointed Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will take care of the constituency now.

The former chief minister made the announcement soon after the Nayab Saini government won the trust vote in the Assembly. Saini replaced Khattar as Haryana's chief minister on Tuesday.

"During the past nine-and-a-half years, I have served as the Leader of the House. I will serve the people of Haryana till my last breath," Khattar said.

"Change is a part of life. Change happens in many ways," he added.

"Hum na honge koi hum sa hoga, toh hamare Nayab Saini jaisa hoga (If I am not there, someone like me will be. They will be like our Nayab Saini)," Khattar said.

"People of Karnal sent me to the assembly twice. I am not the chief minister now, but I am the MLA of that constituency. But Chief Minister Saini has not yet contested the assembly polls... I make the announcement in this House that I resign from Karnal assembly today," he said.

"From today, our chief minister will look after the Karnal assembly constituency," Khattar added.

He said whatever responsibility the BJP entrusted him with, he would do that.