News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Khattar resigns as MLA, may contest Lok Sabha polls

Khattar resigns as MLA, may contest Lok Sabha polls

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 13, 2024 18:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Amid speculation that he may contest the Lok Sabha polls from Karnal, former Haryana chief minister M L Khattar on Wednesday announced he was resigning as a member of the state assembly.

IMAGE: Manohar Lal Khattar. Photograph: ANI Photo

Khattar, who represented the Karnal seat, said newly appointed Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will take care of the constituency now.

The former chief minister made the announcement soon after the Nayab Saini government won the trust vote in the Assembly. Saini replaced Khattar as Haryana's chief minister on Tuesday.

 

"During the past nine-and-a-half years, I have served as the Leader of the House. I will serve the people of Haryana till my last breath," Khattar said.

"Change is a part of life. Change happens in many ways," he added.

"Hum na honge koi hum sa hoga, toh hamare Nayab Saini jaisa hoga (If I am not there, someone like me will be. They will be like our Nayab Saini)," Khattar said.

"People of Karnal sent me to the assembly twice. I am not the chief minister now, but I am the MLA of that constituency. But Chief Minister Saini has not yet contested the assembly polls... I make the announcement in this House that I resign from Karnal assembly today," he said.

"From today, our chief minister will look after the Karnal assembly constituency," Khattar added.

He said whatever responsibility the BJP entrusted him with, he would do that.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Khattar hints at being fielded in Lok Sabha polls
Khattar hints at being fielded in Lok Sabha polls
Who is Nayab Singh Saini, the new CM of Haryana
Who is Nayab Singh Saini, the new CM of Haryana
Vij was to be sworn-in, but he didn't come: Khattar
Vij was to be sworn-in, but he didn't come: Khattar
SC judge's cook's daughter bags law scholarship
SC judge's cook's daughter bags law scholarship
Setback for DC as Harry Brooks opts out of IPL 2024
Setback for DC as Harry Brooks opts out of IPL 2024
Ashwin replaces Bumrah as World No 1 Test bowler!
Ashwin replaces Bumrah as World No 1 Test bowler!
Ranji Final: Vidarbha fight back but Mumbai on course
Ranji Final: Vidarbha fight back but Mumbai on course
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Why BJP picked Nayab Singh Saini as new Haryana CM

Why BJP picked Nayab Singh Saini as new Haryana CM

'I was not comfortable in BJP as I am a liberal'

'I was not comfortable in BJP as I am a liberal'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances