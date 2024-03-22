News
Kejriwal's arrest: AAP to gherao PM's residence on March 26

Kejriwal's arrest: AAP to gherao PM's residence on March 26

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 22, 2024 20:19 IST
The Aam Aadmi Party will not celebrate Holi this year and will gherao the prime minister's residence on March 26 to register its protest against Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate, the party's Delhi convenor Gopal Rai said on Friday.

IMAGE: AAP workers stage a protest against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister and party national convener Arvind Kejriwal in Nagpur. Photograph: ANI Photo

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Rai alleged that MLAs and councillors of the Aam Aadmi Party were stopped from meeting the family members of the Delhi chief minister, who was arrested by the ED in an excise policy-linked money-laundering case on Thursday.

"Workers and leaders were detained throughout the day. The whole country is sad and angered by Kejriwal's arrest. At 10 am on Saturday, all AAP MLAs, councillors, office-bearers, INDIA bloc representatives will take a pledge to save democracy. We will gather at the Shaheedi Park on Saturday, the martyrdrom day of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev," the Delhi minister said.

 

He added that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will also attend the programme.

"On March 24, effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be burnt in all Assembly constituencies. On the day of Holi on March 25, we will not organise any programme and on March 26, we will gherao the prime minister's residence," Rai said.

He said a joint movement against the AAP national convenor's arrest will be announced soon after discussions among the INDIA bloc constituents.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
