News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Jignesh Mevani sent to 5-day police custody in assault case

Jignesh Mevani sent to 5-day police custody in assault case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Last updated on: April 26, 2022 20:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani was remanded to five days in police custody on Tuesday by a court in Assam's Barpeta district in an assault case filed by a woman police officer.

IMAGE: Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani. Photograph: ANI

Chief Judicial Magistrate Mukul Chetia remanded Mevani to police custody when he was produced in his court in the afternoon.

The police had asked for 12 days of custody.

The matter will be heard next on May 2 when Mevani would be produced before the court again.

 

Mevani's lawyer Angshuman Bora said they will move the court for bail on Thursday.

He has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 294 (uttering obscene words in public), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 353 (assaulting a public servant in the execution of duty) and 354 (using criminal force to a woman intending to outrage her modesty).

He was arrested in this case on Monday soon after he was released on bail in another case in Kokrajhar district.

Mevani, an Independent MLA backed by the Congress, was first arrested on April 19 from Palanpur town in Gujarat, and was brought to Kokrajhar for tweeting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It is alleged that he assaulted the woman officer when she was accompanying him from Guwahati airport to Kokrajhar along with senior police officers.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Govt is too worried about Brand Modi'
'Govt is too worried about Brand Modi'
Jignesh Mevani: BJP is afraid of me
Jignesh Mevani: BJP is afraid of me
'If Modi does good work, why will anyone make fun?'
'If Modi does good work, why will anyone make fun?'
Tata Sons shareholders approve Chandra's 2nd stint
Tata Sons shareholders approve Chandra's 2nd stint
Many booked after boycott video surfaces in Khargone
Many booked after boycott video surfaces in Khargone
Ill-treated in lock-up: Rana after CP posts video
Ill-treated in lock-up: Rana after CP posts video
IPL 2022: RCB vs RR: Who Will Win?
IPL 2022: RCB vs RR: Who Will Win?
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Why Modi govt is crushing dissent

Why Modi govt is crushing dissent

'This govt seeks full control. No dissent'

'This govt seeks full control. No dissent'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances