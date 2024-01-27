News
Rediff.com  » News » Jarange ends Maratha quota stir as govt accepts demands

Jarange ends Maratha quota stir as govt accepts demands

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 27, 2024 08:53 IST
Stating that the Maharashtra government has "accepted our request," Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil, who started his hunger strike on Friday, said the protest is over now.

"Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has done a good job. Our protest is now over. Our request has been accepted. We will accept the letter from him. I will drink juice by the hands of the chief minister today," Patil said while addressing a press conference on Friday night.

Referring to the demand of giving a Kunbi certificate to all 54 lakh people whose proof of being Kunabi has been found till now, Patil said that they will be given the certificates soon.

 

"54 lakh entries were found for our fight. They will be given the certificate soon," he said.

The activist suddenly emerged into limelight in September 2023 when police used force to break up the gathering at his indefinite fast at Antarwali Sarati.

He launched another round of fast later, forcing the government to initiate talks with him.

The Maharashtra government had earlier enacted law to provide reservation in government jobs and admissions to educational institutes to the politically as well as numerically dominant Maratha community, but it was struck down by the Supreme Court in 2021.

