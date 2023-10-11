News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » ISRO will conduct first Gaganyaan test flight on Oct 21: Minister

ISRO will conduct first Gaganyaan test flight on Oct 21: Minister

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
October 11, 2023 00:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Indian Space Research Organisation will carry out the first of several test flights ahead of the Gaganyaan mission on October 21, Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh said on Tuesday.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The test vehicle development flight (TV-D1) will be conducted at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh to test the crew module that is scheduled to house Indian astronauts during the human spaceflight late next year.

 

The test involves launching the module to outer space, bringing it back to earth and recovering it after touchdown in the Bay of Bengal. The Navy has already started mock operations to recover the module, Singh said at a felicitation programme of the ISRO engineers involved in the Chandrayaan-3 and Aditya L-1 missions.

Along with the crew module, the TV-D1 will also test the "crew escape" system that is expected to bring back the crew to earth if the spacecraft faces a problem while ascending into space.

The success of the test will set the stage for the first unmanned "Gaganyaan" mission and ultimately, manned mission to outer space in a low-earth orbit, the minister said.

Before the ultimate manned "Gaganyaan" mission, there will be a test flight next year, which will carry "Vyommitra", a female robot astronaut, he added.

The Gaganyaan project envisages a demonstration of the human spaceflight capability by launching a human crew to an orbit of 400 km and bringing them safely back to earth by landing in Indian sea waters.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Chandrayaan-3 success gives boost to Gaganyaan mission
Chandrayaan-3 success gives boost to Gaganyaan mission
LVM3 rocket suited for Gaganyaan: Isro chief
LVM3 rocket suited for Gaganyaan: Isro chief
Meet Vyommitra, the humanoid for Gaganyaan
Meet Vyommitra, the humanoid for Gaganyaan
UK and Ireland to host Euro 2028
UK and Ireland to host Euro 2028
Records tumble in Hyderabad as Pak script historic win
Records tumble in Hyderabad as Pak script historic win
Artist Chintan Upadhyay gets lifer for killing wife
Artist Chintan Upadhyay gets lifer for killing wife
PIX: Pakistan chase down record score to beat SL
PIX: Pakistan chase down record score to beat SL
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

India's Gaganyaan mission by end of 2023: Minister

India's Gaganyaan mission by end of 2023: Minister

India to resume space flight, manned mission next year

India to resume space flight, manned mission next year

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances