Rediff.com  » News » BJP Expels Bhojpuri Star Pawan Singh

BJP Expels Bhojpuri Star Pawan Singh

By M I KHAN
May 22, 2024 13:01 IST
IMAGE: Independent candidate Pawan Singh campaigns in the Karakat Lok Sabha constituency. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pawan Singh/X
 

Bhojpuri film star Pawan Singh, who is contesting as an Independent candidate from the Karakat parliamentary constituency in Bihar, was expelled by the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, for anti-party activities.

Ahead of senior BJP leader Narendra D Modi's election rally in Karakat on May 25 to support National Democratic Alliance candidate Upendar Kushwaha, the BJP finally acted against Pawan Singh, who refused to withdraw from the fray.

Early this month, Pawan Singh announced he would contest the Lok Sabha elections from Karakat.

In March, Pawan Singh refused to contest from Asansol in West Bengal after the BJP named him as its nominee against Trinamool Congress candidate and incumbent MP Shatrughan Sinha.

Singh's decision to contest the election from Karakat has created problems for Kushwaha, who formed the Rashtriya Lok Morcha, after he broke away from the Janata Dal-United last year.

The Mahagathbandhan candidate is Raja Ram Singh of the CPI (ML).

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

