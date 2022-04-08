News
Rediff.com  » News » India test fires booster system that enables missiles to intercept threats

Source: PTI
April 08, 2022 17:36 IST
The Defence Research and Development Organisation on Friday successfully flight-tested a propulsion system that enables a missile to intercept aerial threats at very long range at supersonic speeds.

The Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet booster was tested at the integrated test range in Chandipur off the coast of Odisha.

 

The successful trial of the SFDR is expected to help the DRDO in extending the range of air-to-air missiles, officials said.

The SFDR-based propulsion enables a missile to intercept aerial threats at very long range at supersonic speeds.

The defence ministry said the flight testing of the SFDR was successful and it demonstrated the reliable functioning of all critical components involved in the complex missile system.

"The test successfully demonstrated the reliable functioning of all critical components involved in the complex missile system and met all the mission objectives," it said in a statement.

It said the performance of the system has been confirmed from the data captured by a number of range instruments like telemetry, radar and electro-optical tracking systems.

"The SFDR has been developed by Defence Research and Development Laboratory, Hyderabad in collaboration with other DRDO laboratories such as Research Centre Imarat, Hyderabad and High Energy Materials Research Laboratory, Pune," the ministry said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO for the successful trial of SFDR.

He termed it an important milestone toward the development of critical missile technologies in the country.

Complimenting the teams involved in the design, development and testing of the system, DRDO Chairman G Satheesh Reddy said, with the successful trial of SFDR, the range of air-to-air missiles can be enhanced. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Missile Search And Destroys!
Happy 60th To The Chetak And HTS!
Does IAF Need Eagle II To Take On China?
Equity MFs see all-time high net inflow in Mar
Nawaz return, Alvi ouster next on Pak oppn agenda
IPL 2022: PBKS vs GT: Who Will Win?
Can CSK trump SRH in battle of strugglers?
The War Against Coronavirus

